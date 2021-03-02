Unity Christian pulls away in second half to advance to IGHSAU girls basketball semifinals

The Roland-Story High School girls basketball team gave Unity Christian little bit of a wake-up call early Tuesday morning.
The Knights got challenged early, but needed a proverbial cup of coffee to get them going.
Emma Byker’s 3-pointer seemed to give the Knights the jolt it needed in a 70-42 Knights win over the Norsemen at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Knights went on a mini 5-0 run in the final 25 seconds of the third quarter. Janie Schoonhoven got a layup on the baseline, but after getting a stop, Byker hit a 3-pointer at the wing that gave the Knights a then-cushy six-point lead.
Schoonhoven grabbed the rebound with 10 seconds left, and 94 feet away from her team’s basket.
Schoonhoven threw an outlet pass to Tyra Hulstein, who then gave it to Gracie Schoonhoven to bring up the floor.
Gracie Schoonhoven crossed the timeline with about 5 seconds left. Three Roland-Story defenders stopped Gracie Schoonhoven just a foot above the right-hand elbow, so Gracie passed the ball to a trailing Hulstein.
With 1.9 seconds left, Byker came up the wing and took the open shot, which she made.
“That was a big momentum play,” Knights coach Jay Schuiteman said. “You could see the excitement in the girls’ eyes. That was a big moment for her and a big moment for us. Three-point baskets in those situations seems to pump everybody up.”
The Knights needed some pumping up after a competitive 12 minutes, 36 seconds.
Roland-Story started out the game connecting on eight of its first 10 shots, good for 21 points. The Norsemen were 4-for-4 from 3-point range.
Schuiteman admitted that Unity’s defense wasn’t as on point in the first quarter, allowing the Roland-Story guards to have open looks from deep.
“They started out hot and the girls had to buckle down and contest a little bit more,” Schuiteman said. “We were glad they cooled off.”
Unity did cool off its opponent by holding it to under 25 percent in each of the next three quarters.
The Knights were able to get some steals, and turn those takeaways into transition points. When the Knights weren’t able to steal the ball, they identified who the good shooters were and contesting shots.
“We were more aggressive on defense,” Schuiteman said.
By the way, the Knights shot well during the first quarter, too.
The Knights were 9-for-14 during the first quarter, and that included a 3-pointer. By the end of the first quarter, Roland-Story led 21-20.
Unity Christian went on to pull away during the third quarter. After a made 3-pointer by Reagan Barkema, the Knights held the Norsemen scoreless for 3:30 and without a field goal for over 6 minutes.
During that stretch, Janie Schoonhoven scored 10 of her 23 points. She made four free throws and three baskets in the paint, including while being fouled on one of them.
Janie Schoonhoven also had 10 rebounds, including three on the offensive end.
The Knights dominated the glass, 42-22. They had just as many offensive rebounds (22) as Roland-Story’s total. Jenna Bouma, who also had 10 points, grabbed five boards on the offensive end.
Gracie Schoonhoven had four offensive rebounds. Gracie also led the Knights with a game-high 24 points.
The Knights’ win moves them onto the semifinals where they’ll meet up with Clear Lake in a 4 p.m. Thursday semifinal. All three Siouxland-area teams won in its Class 3A quarterfinal, including Cherokee and West Lyon.
“Hopefully we can have an all-Northwest Iowa final,” Schuiteman said. That speaks to the competition level and that prepares all of us to play well down here.”