Unity Christian pulls away in second half to advance to IGHSAU girls basketball semifinals

The Knights needed some pumping up after a competitive 12 minutes, 36 seconds.

Roland-Story started out the game connecting on eight of its first 10 shots, good for 21 points. The Norsemen were 4-for-4 from 3-point range.

Schuiteman admitted that Unity’s defense wasn’t as on point in the first quarter, allowing the Roland-Story guards to have open looks from deep.

“They started out hot and the girls had to buckle down and contest a little bit more,” Schuiteman said. “We were glad they cooled off.”

Unity did cool off its opponent by holding it to under 25 percent in each of the next three quarters.

The Knights were able to get some steals, and turn those takeaways into transition points. When the Knights weren’t able to steal the ball, they identified who the good shooters were and contesting shots.

“We were more aggressive on defense,” Schuiteman said.

By the way, the Knights shot well during the first quarter, too.

The Knights were 9-for-14 during the first quarter, and that included a 3-pointer. By the end of the first quarter, Roland-Story led 21-20.