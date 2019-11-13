Unity Christian pushes Kuemper Catholic but falls in four at state volleyball tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- It was a bit of a surprise that Unity Christian was able to qualify for the Class 3A state tournament.
Then the Knights almost surprised everyone at the state tournament by giving Kuemper Catholic, the defending state champions, a scare in the first round of the 3A tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center on Wednesday.
After playing for the Class 2A state title last season, Unity moved up a class and only had one starter back. And even though it's the sixth straight trip to state for the Knights, they kind of looked like a young team during the first set against Kuemper Catholic.
But by the second set, Unity started to get a groove and was able to carry it over to the third and fourth sets.
However, Unity was unable to finish off a comeback in the second set and couldn’t close out the fourth set and the Knights season came to an end with a 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 30-28 loss to the defending state champions.
“We didn’t lay down and die. We fought relentlessly,” Unity coach Patty Timmermans said. “We were close, the first (two sets) weren’t huge upsets. We just needed to find our groove a little bit and find what was going to work best against them.”
Unity ends the season with a 24-11 record. Kuemper advances to the semifinals and is 36-4.
The only set that wasn’t tightly contested was the first set.
Unity had three chances to close out the final three tight sets but was only able to pull out one of those.
In the second set, Unity came back from three points down to tie it at 19, then at 21, 22 and 23. But the Knights couldn’t get the point they needed to finish off the set.
Unity had a decent lead in the third set, up 20-13, but Kuemper was able to battle back and made it a two-point set late before the Knights closed it out at 25-22.
[Read more about the Knights: Unity Christian volleyball team transforms into Class 3A state tournament qualifier.]
Unity had control of most of the fourth set until late, again. The Knights had it at set point when Kuemper went on a 5-0 run to tie it. Unity had it at set point three more times but Kuemper pulled out the 30-28 win.
“Sometimes it’s just the way certain plays go and it depends on your matchups at that point and rotations,” Timmermans said. “I think our kids gave everything they had down the stretch and did as much as they could. It just didn’t fall our way in the end. Give credit to Kuemper, they are a great team with a lot of experience and a lot of size.”
Drake recruit Kara Peter took over for Kuemper Catholic at times. Coming into the match, she had 482 kills on the season. She had nine in the first set but Unity kept her in check at times throughout the rest of the match. But late in the fourth set, Peter started to take over again and helped will the team to the fourth set win to close out the match.
Peter finished the match with 30 kills on .323 hitting. Anna Niehaus, a senior and was second on the team in kills this season, had 20 kills and hit .390.
“They were going to find a way to get (Peter) the ball no matter where she was at the end of the game and I would, too,” Timmermans said. “That’s a great tactic to use. At times, I thought we did get some great blocks on her throughout the match. We were starting to get better digs on her as the match went on.
“Just not quite enough at the end but wow, what an effort by our kids to get through that one.”
Unity’s block, which hasn’t always been a strength of the team this season, helped slow Peters down at times. The Knights finished with 18 block assists and two solo blocks. Senior Micah Byl, who had 36 blocks on the season, led the team with six block assists and Janie Schoonhoven, who had 46 blocks, added two solo blocks and five block assists.
“We needed the block today,” Byl said. “(Kuemper) has great hitters and our block really helped our defense so we knew where to line up and stuff. Our block was able to shut down a lot. We had an amazing block tonight.
“Not a lot of people expected us to make it here. But we worked hard. We had our ups and downs but we got to a really good spot. It’s a really fun team to play on.”
Freshman Gracie Schoonhoven wasn’t affected by the spotlight in her first trip to state. She led the team with 18 kills on 42 attacks. She also had 13 digs and two aces.
Schoonhoven said she just tried to go out there and play her game.
“Just with so many people around, you don’t really know what to think or what goes through your head,” Gracie Schoonhoven said. “You just have to try and focus on the game and what you do next.”
Sophomore Emma Byker had 35 assists in the loss.
While the loss hurts now, it was a major step forward for a Unity team that kept stepping up at the right times this season. The Knight do lose Byl, who had 173 kills and 227 digs this season, but every other starter and role player is back next season.
So not only is a seventh straight trip to state a strong possibility but the Knights also hope to make even more noise in the postseason next season.
“We grew so much throughout this year and we stressed to them, this is where we begin for our future,” Timmermans said. “We are not starting all over again, we have a lot to build on.”