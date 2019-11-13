Unity Christian pushes Kuemper Catholic but falls in four at state volleyball tournament

Drake recruit Kara Peter took over for Kuemper Catholic at times. Coming into the match, she had 482 kills on the season. She had nine in the first set but Unity kept her in check at times throughout the rest of the match. But late in the fourth set, Peter started to take over again and helped will the team to the fourth set win to close out the match.

Peter finished the match with 30 kills on .323 hitting. Anna Niehaus, a senior and was second on the team in kills this season, had 20 kills and hit .390.

“They were going to find a way to get (Peter) the ball no matter where she was at the end of the game and I would, too,” Timmermans said. “That’s a great tactic to use. At times, I thought we did get some great blocks on her throughout the match. We were starting to get better digs on her as the match went on.

“Just not quite enough at the end but wow, what an effort by our kids to get through that one.”