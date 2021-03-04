Unity Christian returns to Class 3A title game with 16-point win over Clear Lake

Clear Lake's Ali Maulsby shoots under presure from Unity Christian's Tyra Schuiteman and Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven (back) during Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Unity Christian's Tyra Hulstein pumps her fist after hitting a three-point basket during Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Unity Christian celebrates beating Clear Lake in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity won the game, 58-42.
Unity Christian's Tyra Schuiteman top, and Clear Lake's Darby Dodd reach for a loose ball during Clear Lake vs Unity Christian Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity led at the half, 34-21.
Clear Lake's Darby Dodd looks to pass while being pressured by Unity Christian's Janie Schoonhoven (34) and Emma Byker (22) during Clear Lake vs Unity Christian Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity led at the half, 34-21.
Unity Christian's Tyra Hulstein pumps her fist after hitting a three-point basket during Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Clear Lake's Ali Maulsby, facing camera, and Clear Lake's Jaden Ainley console each other after the team's loss to Unity Christian in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity won the game, 58-42.
Clear Lake's Darby Dodd tries to defend against Unity Christian's Emma Byker during Clear Lake vs Unity Christian Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity led at the half, 34-21.
Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven land on top of Clear Lake's Jaden Ainley after pulling down a rebound during Clear Lake vs Unity Christian Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity led at the half, 34-21.
Unity Christian's Tyra Schuiteman, rear, tries to strip the ball away from Clear Lake's Emily Theiss during Clear Lake vs Unity Christian Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity led at the half, 34-21.
Clear Lake's Jaden Ainley shoots over Unity Christian's Tyra Hulstein during Clear Lake vs Unity Christian Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity led at the half, 34-21.
Clear lake fans react to a call during Clear Lake vs Unity Christian Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity won the game, 58-42.
Clear Lake's Chelsey Holck passes around Unity Christian's Janie Schoonhoven during Clear Lake vs Unity Christian Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity led at the half, 34-21.
Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven pulls down a rebound over Clear Lake's Jaden Ainley during Clear Lake vs Unity Christian Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity led at the half, 34-21.
Clear Lake's Jaden Ainley looks to pass under pressure form Unity Christian's Janie Schoonhoven, left, and Tyra Hulstein during Clear Lake vs Unity Christian Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity led at the half, 34-21.
Unity Christian's Jenna Bouma knocks the ball away from Clear Lake's Emily Theiss during Clear Lake vs Unity Christian Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity led at the half, 34-21.
Clear Lake's Jaden Ainley looks to pass under pressure from Unity Christian's Janie Schoonhoven during Clear Lake vs Unity Christian Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity led at the half, 34-21.
Clear Lake's Ali Maulsby shoots under presure from Unity Christian's Tyra Schuiteman and Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven (back) during Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Clear Lake's Kaitlyn Vanderploeg shoots while surrounded by Unity Christian defenders during Clear Lake vs Unity Christian Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity led at the half, 34-21.
West Lyon's Taylor Rentschler (11), Hayley Knoblock, center, and Brooklyn Meyer celebrate beating Cherokee in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. West Lyon won the game, 52-39.
Cherokee's Alexis Pingel moves between West Lyon's Emma Meyer, left, and Mallory Gramstad during Cherokee vs West Lyon Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The game was tied 29-29 at the half.
Cherokee's Alexis Pingel gets trapped by, from left, West Lyon's Brooklyn Meyer (31), Mallory Gramstad (13) and Kennedy Kramer during Cherokee vs West Lyon Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The game was tied 29-29 at the half.
Cherokee's Grace Anderson (20) hugs teammate Teagan Slaughter (in street clothes) in the final seconds of the team's loss to West Lyon in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. West Lyon won the game, 52-39.
West Lyon's Mallory Gramstad tries to drive around Cherokee's JeMae Nichols during Cherokee vs West Lyon Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The game was tied 29-29 at the half.
Cherokee's Grace Anderson goes up to shoot around West Lyon's Brooklyn Meyer during Cherokee vs West Lyon Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The game was tied 29-29 at the half.
West Lyon's Brooklyn Meyer defends as Cherokee's Kenna Mongan moves to shoot during Cherokee vs West Lyon Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The game was tied 29-29 at the half.
Cherokee head coach Brandon Slaughter gestures to his squad during Cherokee vs West Lyon Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The game was tied 29-29 at the half.
Cherokee's JeMae Nichols pulls down a rebound in front of West Lyon's Hayley Knoblock during Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West Lyon coach Ryan Brasser talskto his team at a time out during Cherokee vs West Lyon Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The game was tied 29-29 at the half.
West Lyon coach Ryan Brasser talks to his team at a time out during Cherokee vs West Lyon Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The game was tied 29-29 at the half.
Cherokee's JeMae Nichols looks to shoot under pressure from West Lyon's Brooklyn Meyer during Cherokee vs West Lyon Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The game was tied 29-29 at the half.
Cherokee's Abbey Vandelune shoots while being defended by a group of WestLyon players during Cherokee vs West Lyon Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The game was tied 29-29 at the half.
West Lyon's Brooklyn Meyer pulls down a rebound over Cherokee's Kenna Mongan (23) and Grace Anderson during Cherokee vs West Lyon Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The game was tied 29-29 at the half.
North Scott's Chloe Lewandowski (42), Ashley Fountain (20) and Kayla Fountain console each other after the team's loss to Glenwood in Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Glenwood won the game 61-48.
North Scott's Samantha Scott shoots while being guarded by Glenwood's Jenna Hopp during North Scott vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
North Scott's Ashley Fountain, top, and Glenwood's Emma Hughes struggle for a loose ball during North Scott vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. At left is North Scott's Kate Schermerhorn.
North Scott's Samantha Scott drives around Glenwood's Jenna Hopp during North Scott vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
North Scott's Samantha Scott puts up a shot in front of Glenwood's Jenna Hopp during North Scott vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
North Scott's Makayla Farnum (44) and Lexi Ward, right, try to get a rebound from Glenwood's Coryl Matheny during North Scott vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst drives to the basket around Glenwood's Abby Hughes during North Scott vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
North Scott's Ashley Fountain passes under pressure from Glenwood's Jenna Hopp (3) and Glenwood's Elle Scarborough during North Scott vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
North Scott's Samantha Scott passes around Glenwood's Coryl Matheny during North Scott vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
North Scott's Makayla Farnum guards Glenwood's Abby Hughes during North Scott vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
North Scott's Hattie Hagedorn guards Glenwood's Madison Camden during North Scott vs Glenwood Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Knights’ long-armed defense, with four players standing at least five-foot-11, kept the Lions off-balance all night. Unity Christian burst out of the gate with a 12-0 run to start the game, and continued their hot shooting from there.
On the night, the Knights shot 47 percent from the field, while holding the Lions to a mark of 28 percent.
“Our length is hard to understand until you experience it,” Unity Christian coach Jay Schuiteman said. “I thought in the second half, we did a great job, and the first part of the game of just contesting every shot. That’s what you’ve got to do. When you do that, and you speed them up, it ends up being a bit of a tougher shot for them too.”
Sophomore Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, while senior Janie Schoonhoven had 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. The younger Schoonhoven also finished the night with seven assists.
“We just really wanted to come out, and we had lots of energy,” Janie Schoonhoven said. “We wanted to come out with a big bang, and that happened.”
For Clear Lake, senior Kaitlyn VanderPloeg finished with a team-high 12 points, while junior Jaden Ainley had 10 points.
The Knights’ victory over the Lions made it a certainty that the Class 3A state champion will be a team from Northwest Iowa. Unity Christian’s opponent in Saturday’s title game will be West Lyon, a team that plays its home games just 46 miles from the Knights’ home gym.
“That’s pretty sweet,” Schuiteman said. “So happy for West Lyon, too, and Cherokee was right there. Pretty excited to represent Northwest Iowa, and the great basketball that is there.”
With the win, Unity Christian will play in the state title game for the fourth time in the past seven seasons, and could add the program’s third title to the championship trophy case.
The Knights are not afraid of the big stage.
They’ve danced on it before.
“This experience will never get old,” Janie Schoonhoven said. “It’s really special, and I will cherish it for a long time.”
Clear Lake's Ali Maulsby shoots under presure from Unity Christian's Tyra Schuiteman and Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven (back) during Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Unity Christian's Tyra Hulstein pumps her fist after hitting a three-point basket during Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.