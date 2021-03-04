Unity Christian returns to state tournament with 16-point win over Clear Lake

DES MOINES — It never gets less special to make it to the state championship game, even if you’ve been there many times before.
The Unity Christian girls basketball team clinched a spot at the state title game on Thursday with a 58-42 win over Clear Lake in the Class 3A semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Knights’ long-armed defense, with four players standing at least five-foot-11, kept the Lions off-balance all night. Unity Christian burst out of the gate with a 12-0 run to start the game, and continued their hot shooting from there.
On the night, the Knights shot 47 percent from the field, while holding the Lions to a mark of 28 percent.
“Our length is hard to understand until you experience it,” Unity Christian coach Jay Schuiteman said. “I thought in the second half, we did a great job, and the first part of the game of just contesting every shot. That’s what you’ve got to do. When you do that, and you speed them up, it ends up being a bit of a tougher shot for them too.”
Sophomore Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, while senior Janie Schoonhoven had 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. The younger Schoonhoven also finished the night with seven assists.
“We just really wanted to come out, and we had lots of energy,” Janie Schoonhoven said. “We wanted to come out with a big bang, and that happened.”
For Clear Lake, senior Kaitlyn VanderPloeg finished with a team-high 12 points, while junior Jaden Ainley had 10 points.
The Knights’ victory over the Lions made it a certainty that the Class 3A state champion will be a team from Northwest Iowa. Unity Christian’s opponent in Saturday’s title game will be West Lyon, a team that plays its home games just 46 miles from the Knights’ home gym.
“That’s pretty sweet,” Schuiteman said. “So happy for West Lyon, too, and Cherokee was right there. Pretty excited to represent Northwest Iowa, and the great basketball that is there.”
With the win, Unity Christian will play in the state title game for the fourth time in the past seven seasons, and could add the program’s third title to the championship trophy case.
The Knights are not afraid of the big stage.
They’ve danced on it before.
“This experience will never get old,” Janie Schoonhoven said. “It’s really special, and I will cherish it for a long time.”