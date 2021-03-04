Unity Christian returns to state tournament with 16-point win over Clear Lake

DES MOINES — It never gets less special to make it to the state championship game, even if you’ve been there many times before.

The Unity Christian girls basketball team clinched a spot at the state title game on Thursday with a 58-42 win over Clear Lake in the Class 3A semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Knights’ long-armed defense, with four players standing at least five-foot-11, kept the Lions off-balance all night. Unity Christian burst out of the gate with a 12-0 run to start the game, and continued their hot shooting from there.

On the night, the Knights shot 47 percent from the field, while holding the Lions to a mark of 28 percent.

“Our length is hard to understand until you experience it,” Unity Christian coach Jay Schuiteman said. “I thought in the second half, we did a great job, and the first part of the game of just contesting every shot. That’s what you’ve got to do. When you do that, and you speed them up, it ends up being a bit of a tougher shot for them too.”

Sophomore Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, while senior Janie Schoonhoven had 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. The younger Schoonhoven also finished the night with seven assists.

