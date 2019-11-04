ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Unity Christian hit .333 in the Class 3A region final against Sheldon and that was enough to hold off the Orabs as the Knights swept 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 to claim the spot at the state tournament.
Unity improves to 24-10 and has won eight straight matches, including three over teams that have been ranked. Unity's next match is on Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Cedar Rapids in the 3A state volleyball tournament.
Sheldon, which upset Spirit Lake to get to the region finals, finishes the season with a 21-14 record.
Micah Byl had three aces, seven kills and 11 digs for Unity and Janie Schoonhoven had 14 kills. Emma Byker had 38 assists and Jenna Boumahad 11 digs and seven kills. Gracie Schoonhoven had 14 digs and nine kills.