Unity Christian volleyball team transforms into Class 3A state tournament qualifiers

It didn’t all come together at once, though, as the Knights started the season with a 10-7 record. Then Unity went on a three-match winning streak that started to turn things around.

The Knights really started to hit their groove at the Bishop Heelan tournament and is on an eight-match winning streak going into the state tournament.

Unity has won 10 of its last 11 matches, too.

“Those losses are going to happen when you are rebuilding and we learned a lot from those losses and have been in a lot of tournaments with a lot of great competition,” Timmermans said. “The last of the tournaments, we were starting to put more things together and maintain a higher level of play.”

Offensively, Unity had to replace a lot of kills with Corrina Timmermans and Bronner graduating. Timmermans had 467 kills and Bronner had 364. Plus Wieringa had 947 assists.

While no one has been able to put up as many kills as either two of those players this season, Unity has a couple more attacking options than last season.

Freshman Gracie Schoonhoven leads the team with 304 kills and Janie Schoonhoven, who was third on the team in kills last season, has 223 kills. Byl has 166 kills and sophomore Jenna Bouman has 131 kills.