Unity Christian volleyball team transforms into Class 3A state tournament qualifiers

Even Unity Christian head coach Patty Timmermans is a bit surprised that the Knights are back at the state tournament.
Maybe it’s because everything looks different for the Knights this season — from the players on the court to the class they are playing in.
Last season Unity Christian advanced to the Class 2A state championship game before falling to Western Christian in four sets.
But the Knights didn’t get a chance to make a deep run in 2A this season because the school’s enrollment bumped Unity up to Class 3A, meaning the Knights had to get through MOC-Floyd Valley, Spirit Lake, Sheldon and a number of talented 3A schools.
Unity also had to regroup this season after graduating six seniors, including five that were in the starting rotation — Corrina Timmermans, Jori Bronner, Danielle Kroeze, Erin Wieringa, Brooke Zevenbergen and Shelby Riebeling.
Junior Janie Schoonhoven is the only returning starter back from last year’s 2A runner-up team.
While there were some bumps along the way, the young Knights came together this season and even though it is basically a whole new team, Unity qualified for the 3A state tournament, the sixth straight trip to Cedar Rapids and the U.S. Cellular Center for the Knights.
“This is pretty special,” Timmermans said. “These last three weeks to a month have been quite the transformation.”
It didn’t all come together at once, though, as the Knights started the season with a 10-7 record. Then Unity went on a three-match winning streak that started to turn things around.
The Knights really started to hit their groove at the Bishop Heelan tournament and is on an eight-match winning streak going into the state tournament.
Unity has won 10 of its last 11 matches, too.
“Those losses are going to happen when you are rebuilding and we learned a lot from those losses and have been in a lot of tournaments with a lot of great competition,” Timmermans said. “The last of the tournaments, we were starting to put more things together and maintain a higher level of play.”
Offensively, Unity had to replace a lot of kills with Corrina Timmermans and Bronner graduating. Timmermans had 467 kills and Bronner had 364. Plus Wieringa had 947 assists.
While no one has been able to put up as many kills as either two of those players this season, Unity has a couple more attacking options than last season.
Freshman Gracie Schoonhoven leads the team with 304 kills and Janie Schoonhoven, who was third on the team in kills last season, has 223 kills. Byl has 166 kills and sophomore Jenna Bouman has 131 kills.
Sophomore Emma Byker has taken over as the team’s setter and has 729 assists this season.
“We have very good hitters and we are able to spread it around and there is more balance and that is the key to keeping teams guessing,” Timmermans said. “Throughout the season, we have broadened our attacks. Back in September, we didn’t have the confidence for that. The offense has grown more challenging for teams to defend.”
Unity’s backrow has come up big this season, too. Six players have 100 or more digs this season, led by Gracie Schoonhoven with 312 and Janie Schoonhoven with 302.
“Our defense has been strong lately,” Timmermans said. “We aren’t a big blocking team but we get a few blocks and we have positioned well in the backrow. They are digging everything.”
Unity (24-10) is the No. 7 seed going into state tournament and faces No. 2 Kuemper Catholic (35-4), the defending 3A champions, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The winner advances to the semifinal against either Red Oak (33-6) or Nevada (33-9) at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
While it is a tough first-round matchup, Unity had a tough region to get to state, knocking off West Lyon and then defeating a ranked MOC-Floyd Valley team. The Knights took down Sheldon, which upset Spirit Lake earlier in the tournament, to get to the state tournament.
“Every single regional match was a battle,” Timmermans said. “To see us pull out MOC-Floyd Valley match out and win against stronger teams in a bigger class was quite the challenge.
“Even a little edge like that for young kids can help. After MOC-Floyd Valley, the girls gained so much confidence going into the Sheldon match.”