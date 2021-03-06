Unity Christian wins Class 3A girls basketball championship over West Lyon

DES MOINES — Families stick together. Some families win state championships.
On Saturday afternoon, the Unity Christian girls basketball team claimed the Class 3A state title with a 48-31 victory over West Lyon at Wells Fargo Arena.
In the closing minutes, head coach Jay Schuiteman pulled his daughter, sophomore Tyra Schuiteman, from the game to thunderous applause from the Unity Christian crowd. The two hugged on the sideline, as the clock ticked down toward the Knights’ third state championship in school history.
“What an amazing group, ”Jay Schuiteman said. “That’s the part as a coach, and in talking to other coaches, you want it for them so bad, that it almost hurts a little bit. Pretty special to make it here with this group, and to have a daughter in there too. That’s pretty awesome.”
Through the first three quarters, the Knights and Wildcats played a back-and-forth battle.
In the first quarter, West Lyon senior Brooklyn Meyer hit a jumper with just seconds left, to break a 12-12 tie and put the Wildcats up by two points. In the second quarter, West Lyon started the frame on a 6-0 run, taking a 20-12 lead over the Knights. Through one quarter, Meyer had 10 points.
At that point in the game, Unity Christian had had little success getting its shots to fall, and the team was shooting just 24 percent from the field. But after a timeout, the Knights offense finally started to click. The team scored six straight points to pull within two, thanks to back to back buckets from Gracie Schoonhoven and a layup from Jenna Bouma.
The half ended on a layup from West Lyon’s Emily Terwee, a shot that rolled around on the rim for several seconds and dropped through the net after the buzzer, much to the delight of the Wildcats’ crowd. West Lyon went into halftime with a 23-18 lead.
Throughout the second half, things finally tilted Unity Christian’s way.
The Knights held the Wildcats to just eight points in the second half, while scoring 30 points of their own. The teams went into the fourth quarter tied, 29-29, but Unity Christian closed out the game on a 19-2 run, clinching the coveted trophy and ensuring the 2021 Unity Christian squad a spot in school lore.
As the clock hit zero and the final buzzer echoed through the rafters, the Knights swarmed the court in jubilation.
“It just felt so good, knowing that we had done it,” senior Janie Schoonhoven said. “All the hard work during the season and off-season paid off. It’s just a huge blessing.”
Schoonhoven, in the final game of her high school career, put up a double-double with a team-high 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, along with 16 rebounds. She also put up a big show on defense, holding Brooklyn Meyer to zero points in the second half, while grabbing three steals.
“She is a very good player,” Schoonhoven said of Meyer. “It was a lot of hard work, but my teammates definitely helped me with the double team, and always having my back with it.
Aside from the father-daughter Schuiteman combo, Janie and sophomore Gracie Schoonhoven provided the team with another pair of family members who got to celebrate a title together. After many afternoons and evenings spent playing in the driveway of their home, the Schoonhoven sisters became champions in their final game on the same court.
“It’s honestly amazing,” Gracie said. “We’re pretty much all a big family, and we love playing together. Playing with Janie, making state champs in our last game means a lot. I love playing with her, but I know that there are big things ahead for her and me. We’re excited.”
On defense, Unity Christian showed up big in the second half. In the first two quarters, West Lyon shot 47 percent from the field, but in the second half, the Wildcats converted just three of their 26 attempted shots.
“It was one of those things where we knew what they were going to do to us, and we knew what we had to try to do to counter that,” West Lyon head coach Ryan Brasser said. “The first half, we had a little more success for us doing that. They’re a great team, Unity. They made a few more shots down the stretch, and we went a little bit cold.”
After the game, the Unity Christian girls stood with the title trophy in their hands, smiling from ear to ear. A team, and a family, victorious. Whether they hugged their sister, their teammates, or their father after the game, a dream had come true.
“It’s probably one of the biggest dreams I’ve ever had,” Tyra Schuitman said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long, and it’s finally here. It seems so unreal.”
