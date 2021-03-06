Unity Christian wins Class 3A girls basketball championship over West Lyon

Aside from the father-daughter Schuiteman combo, Janie and sophomore Gracie Schoonhoven provided the team with another pair of family members who got to celebrate a title together. After many afternoons and evenings spent playing in the driveway of their home, the Schoonhoven sisters became champions in their final game on the same court.

“It’s honestly amazing,” Gracie said. “We’re pretty much all a big family, and we love playing together. Playing with Janie, making state champs in our last game means a lot. I love playing with her, but I know that there are big things ahead for her and me. We’re excited.”

On defense, Unity Christian showed up big in the second half. In the first two quarters, West Lyon shot 47 percent from the field, but in the second half, the Wildcats converted just three of their 26 attempted shots.

“It was one of those things where we knew what they were going to do to us, and we knew what we had to try to do to counter that,” West Lyon head coach Ryan Brasser said. “The first half, we had a little more success for us doing that. They’re a great team, Unity. They made a few more shots down the stretch, and we went a little bit cold.”