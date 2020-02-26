Unranked Gehlen Catholic earns state berth

K-P – playing in its seventh straight regional final – trimmed a seven-point deficit to 61-59 on a 3-pointer by Brooklyn Beery at the 4:41 mark of the fourth quarter. Gehlen, however, went on an 8-0 spurt the next three minutes to put the game away.

“They shot phenomenal tonight,” Kingsley-Pierson Coach Nicole Goodwin said. “We were matching back and forth in the third quarter and there were a couple possessions where they capitalized and allowed them to get a little lead and it was catch-up and we had to foul.

“We knew it was going to be tough, they’re long and athletic and can shoot the ball. Tonight they got every bounce it seemed like. I told the girls I was proud of them from start to finish like I always am. We’ve been here seven years in a row but sometimes it’s just not meant to be.”

Barto scored 18 points in the final game of her brilliant high school career. The Briar Cliff recruit finished with 1,252 points in a Kingsley-Pierson uniform.

Brooklyn Beery and Delaney Iseminger, a pair of juniors, contributed 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Panthers, who closed with a 20-5 record.

Gehlen adds a state basketball berth to state trips in softball and volleyball. Several of the players on this team were also members of those squads, so it’s been an historic season, so to speak, for the Jays.

