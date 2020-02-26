Unranked Gehlen Catholic earns state berth

Le MARS, Iowa – One of the oldest clichés in sports is that tournament time is the ‘second season.’
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, though, has taken that to heart and finds itself headed to the Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament.
The unranked Jays toppled No. 9 Kingsley-Pierson 73-63 in a Class 1A regional final Wednesday at Le Mars Community High School.
Gehlen Catholic continued to ride a wave of emotion created by a 64-50 victory over sixth-ranked and previously unbeaten MMCRU last week.
The Jays had a modest 11-9 regular-season record, but have stepped past four post-season foes in succession for the school’s second-ever state berth and first since 2012.
“Postseason is a totally new season,” said senior Sydney Livermore, who had a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds. “We just start out fresh and the pre-season doesn’t matter anymore.”
Gehlen pulled away with a scorching second half, shooting 17-for-25 in the final two quarters. The Jays were relentless on the boards and showed no fear against a second straight state-ranked foe.
“This is the team we’ve had all season, they just didn’t show it,” Gehlen Coach Brandon Schaecher said. “We knew coming into the season we had the talent and capability, it was just when they would put it all together. And what a better time to put it together than the regional semifinals and final.”
Livermore was a dominant force, but sophomore Lauren Heying was just as impressive, dumping in 25 points. Heying scored on a variety of different shots, piling up 14 points in the third quarter and 20 in the second half.
Gehlen held a commanding 55-36 rebound advantage and never trailed after Heying made two free throws with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Senior Addison Weber, who recently became the first Gehlen girls player to eclipse 1,000 points, finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Chloe Bunkers and Rachel Langel grabbed nine rebounds each while Heying had six caroms.
“There were some moments that got a little shaky but you quickly saw where they came together,” Schaecher said. “That’s the one thing that I didn’t see in the regular season that I do in the post-season, these girls really came together, composed themselves. You didn’t see them make a second mistake and that’s huge.”
The first half was a see-saw battle with Gehlen emerging a 29-28 leader at intermission. It was also back and forth most of the third quarter, with Jayde Barto giving Kingsley-Pierson its final lead, 42-41, on a steal and layup with 3:18 left.
A 3-pointer by K-P’s Halle Collins tied it at 45-45 but Heying put the Jays ahead on two free throws seconds later. Livermore gathered in a loose ball and hit a shot at the buzzer, putting Gehlen in front 53-49 at the end of the third quarter.
K-P – playing in its seventh straight regional final – trimmed a seven-point deficit to 61-59 on a 3-pointer by Brooklyn Beery at the 4:41 mark of the fourth quarter. Gehlen, however, went on an 8-0 spurt the next three minutes to put the game away.
“They shot phenomenal tonight,” Kingsley-Pierson Coach Nicole Goodwin said. “We were matching back and forth in the third quarter and there were a couple possessions where they capitalized and allowed them to get a little lead and it was catch-up and we had to foul.
“We knew it was going to be tough, they’re long and athletic and can shoot the ball. Tonight they got every bounce it seemed like. I told the girls I was proud of them from start to finish like I always am. We’ve been here seven years in a row but sometimes it’s just not meant to be.”
Barto scored 18 points in the final game of her brilliant high school career. The Briar Cliff recruit finished with 1,252 points in a Kingsley-Pierson uniform.
Brooklyn Beery and Delaney Iseminger, a pair of juniors, contributed 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Panthers, who closed with a 20-5 record.
Gehlen adds a state basketball berth to state trips in softball and volleyball. Several of the players on this team were also members of those squads, so it’s been an historic season, so to speak, for the Jays.