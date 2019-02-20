ORANGE CITY, Iowa | J.T. Van’t Hul was attracted defensively, just like a magnet.
There were several instances in Tuesday night’s Class 2A District 16 title game when the 6-foot Rock Valley senior anticipated passes so well. It didn’t matter if he was on the wing, leaping to intercept a pass or if he was part of the scrum under the West Sioux basket, diving for the loose ball.
Van’t Hul was part of four of six transition plays where his team scored 12 points off turnovers. Defense fueled the Rockets, who advanced to the Substate 8 finals following a 60-56 win over No. 2-ranked and undefeated West Sioux at MOC-Floyd Valley High School.
“That’s the main thing for us, defense, because defense leads to offense, as you can see,” said Van’t Hul, the defensive catalyst for a 17-7 squad that will shoot for its first state tournament berth since 2010 when it faces OABCIG (17-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sioux City East High School.
“We just strive to play as much hard defense as we can. We feel like if we lock up, then it’s going to be hard for teams to outscore us. We feel like if we play defense, we’ll be good.”
Coach Wade VanderMaten’s Rockets, which trailed 9-0 3 ½ minutes into the contest, were better than good while facing one of the state’s four remaining undefeated teams.
Paced offensively by Brayton Van Kekerix’s game-high 23 points while Jaxon Rus and Van’t Hul added 15 and 11, respectively, the defense limited high-octane West Sioux 16 points under its 72.3 scoring average. Rock Valley also held the War Eagle Conference champion to 40 percent shooting, also well under the 51.5 percent total they took into the game.
Van’t Hul’s steal/layup combination helped the Rockets stretch a narrow 33-31 lead in the opening minute of the third quarter. Elliot Van Kekerix picked off a pass about two minutes later and bounced a pass that Van’t Hul turned into an easy basket and after another third-quarter West Sioux turnover, Van’t Hul assisted on a Brayton Van Kekerix basket that turned into a 42-35 advantage.
“J.T. and Elliot are really good defensively,” said Brayton Van Kekerix. “They’re good at steals and we just go from there. It’s all about having fun out there with your friends. You can’t ask much more than that.”
Brayton credited his second-cousin Elliot for the defense that made West Sioux’s season scoring leader, Hunter Dekkers, work hard to earn the 20 points that he got on 5-for-14 shooting. Dekkers made it 16 games this season with at least three three-point baskets, as he had four, but with his team trailing 59-56 in the game’s closing seconds, he missed two three-point tries, his second coming after a Chase Koopmans offensive board.
While Rock Valley entered the game with a 58.6 defensive average, West Sioux (21-1), which also received 12 and 11 points, respectively, from reserve Drake Millikan and starter Baxter Walsh, was at 50.2. Coach Jerome Hoegh’s squad, in the second quarter, took a 23-17 lead after Kade Lynott’s steal led to a Dekkers trey.
Rock Valley forced the first of three ties on Brayton Van Kekerix’s three for a 23-all score halfway through the second quarter. West Sioux rallied for a 35-35 deadlock on Walsh’s inside basket two minutes into the third frame, but Brayton Van Kekerix’s three-pointer snapped the tie to begin a 7-0 run that kept the Rockets on top the rest of the way.
“West Sioux can shoot the ball so well and they’re so well-coached,” said VanderMaten. “That Dekkers kid is really, really, really good. I thought Elliot did a great job on him. We just tried to make everything tough. We were down 9-0 and it took us a while to get into it, but we got settled down defensively. We got transition baskets, which was big for our team.”
“I thought (Rock Valley) did an awesome job,” said Hoegh. “They played extremely aggressive defense. For the most part, I thought we handled it pretty well. But there were key times when we didn’t and they’d get a hand on it and they made us pay. They got out on transition really well.”