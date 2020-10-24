Vermillion boys finish 2nd at South Dakota state cross country meet

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- The Vermillion boys cross country team finished in second place at the Class A South Dakota state cross country meet on Saturday in the snowy conditions at Hart Ranch Camping Resort.
The Tanagers scored 60 points, which edged St. Thomas More by four points and Custer by 10 points to finish in second place. Sioux Falls Christian won the meet with 26 points. The Dakota Valley boys came in 11th place with 173 points.
Vermillion was led by senior Riley Ruhaak, who finished in sixth place in a time of 17:12.55. St. Thomas More's Cody Farland won the Class A meet in 16:15.55.
Senior Jakob Dobney added a second top-15 finish for the Tanagers as he finished in 13th place in 17:42.03. Sophomore Jack Freeburg crossed in 31sth place in 18:16.41 and freshman teammate Joel Dahloff finished right behind him in 18:17.00 to round out the scoring. Sophomore Emery Bohnsack finished in 66th in 19:09.72. Freshman Henry Anderson was 94th in 19:46.79.
Junior Blake Schmiedt led Dakota Valley as he came in 25th in a time of 18:04.47. Juniors Keaten Wright and Reed Donaldson finished in 76th and 77th places, respectively. Wright finished in 19:21.12 and Donaldson had a time of 19:24.32. Sophomore Alex Olsen rounded out the scoring with an 89th-place finish in 19:40.76. Senior Alex Messersmith was 105th in 20:22.09 and sophomore Avery Bradshaw finished two spots later in 20:26.78.
Elk Point-Jefferson freshman Joe Cross was 45th in 18:33.64. Beresford freshman Andrew Atwood came in 17th in 17:51.28 and sophomore Cameron Wells was 24th in 18:02.98.
In the Class A girls' race, Vermillion freshman Taeli Barta put together a top-20 finish as she finished right at 20th in 20:41.00. Seventh-grader Lydia Anderson was 67th in 22:11.63.
Hill City's Abby Cutler won the meet in 19:16.57 and Hill City won the team title with 32 points.
Beresford was 10th with 160 points. Junior Anna Atwood led the Watchdogs by finishing in 34th in 21:10.57. Senior Laura Bogue was 39th in 21:21.81. Seventh-grader Harley Koth was 65th in 22:08.59 and classmate Ella Merriman was 78th in 22:20.64 to round out the scoring.
In the Class B boys' race, Alcester-Hudson junior Karson Kruid finished in 86th place in 20:20.48.
