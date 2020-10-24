Vermillion boys finish 2nd at South Dakota state cross country meet

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- The Vermillion boys cross country team finished in second place at the Class A South Dakota state cross country meet on Saturday in the snowy conditions at Hart Ranch Camping Resort.

The Tanagers scored 60 points, which edged St. Thomas More by four points and Custer by 10 points to finish in second place. Sioux Falls Christian won the meet with 26 points. The Dakota Valley boys came in 11th place with 173 points.

Vermillion was led by senior Riley Ruhaak, who finished in sixth place in a time of 17:12.55. St. Thomas More's Cody Farland won the Class A meet in 16:15.55.

Senior Jakob Dobney added a second top-15 finish for the Tanagers as he finished in 13th place in 17:42.03. Sophomore Jack Freeburg crossed in 31sth place in 18:16.41 and freshman teammate Joel Dahloff finished right behind him in 18:17.00 to round out the scoring. Sophomore Emery Bohnsack finished in 66th in 19:09.72. Freshman Henry Anderson was 94th in 19:46.79.