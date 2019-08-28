DELL RAPIDS, S.D. -- The Vermillion boys golf team finished in second place at the Dell Rapids Invite on Wednesday.
Vermillion finished with a team score of 341. Sioux Falls Christian won the event with a 318. Beresford finished in eighth place with a 369.
Sioux Falls Christian's Alex VandeGriend won the individual title with a 71.
Vermillion was led by Ben Burbach and Hunter Lavin as both finished in a tie for ninth place with an 84. Willis Robertson added an 85 to finish in 13th place. T.J. Tracy shot an 88 to round out the team score. Carter Mart shot a 91.
Payton Borah led Beresford as he shot an 87 to finish in 15th place. Jackson Hofer was right behind him with an 88. Gavin Bautista shot a 96 and Hayden Wilson shot a 98.