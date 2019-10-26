{{featured_button_text}}

HURON, S.D. — The Vermillion High School boys cross country team placed second Saturday with 57 points at the Class A South Dakota state cross country meet. 

Riley Ruhaak led the Tanagers in 17 minutes, 8 seconds. Ruhaak earned 11th place overall, while Vermillion's No. 2 runner was Jakob Dobney in 14th place.  Dobney's time was 17:24. 

Sioux Falls Christian won the team competition with 40 points, as it had all four scorers in the top-17. 

Blake Schmiedt led Dakota Valley in 18:32 in 54th place, and Joe Graves ran the 5,000-meter race in 19:53, and he was the 116th runner to finish the race. 

In the girls race, Dakota Valley's Ella Schmiedt finished 102nd in 22:59. 

Custer won the girls team competition with 28 points, and the individual state champion was Lennox freshman Ali Bainbridge in 18:54. 

Vermillion's top runner in the girls race was eighth-grader Taeli Barta, who 48th in 20:48. 

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments