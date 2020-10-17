Vermillion defeats Dakota Valley in 48-7 rivalry blowout

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Connor Saunders had the biggest smile on his face after a 48-7 Vermillion High School football win over Dakota Valley on Friday.

Saunders had an interception return for a touchdown in the second half, and it turned out to be one of many scores for the Tanagers against the Class A No. 2-ranked Panthers.

“This was the best time of my life,” Saunders said. “This is the most fun game I’ve ever played.”

The spark that got the fire started for the Tanagers happened at the end of Dakota Valley’s second drive.

Dakota Valley was punting deep in its own territory, and Bryce Stockwell blocked the kick, which the Tanagers recovered just two yards away from the end zone.

Vermillion coach Andy Homan noticed when he was watching film that the front line could get through the Panthers’ blockers.

Stockwell got through when the Panthers were punting the first time, but he just took a bad angle. The Tanagers coaching staff asked the 6-foot-3 senior to take a more direct line to the backfield.