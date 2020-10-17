Vermillion defeats Dakota Valley in 48-7 rivalry blowout

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Connor Saunders had the biggest smile on his face after a 48-7 Vermillion High School football win over Dakota Valley on Friday.
Saunders had an interception return for a touchdown in the second half, and it turned out to be one of many scores for the Tanagers against the Class A No. 2-ranked Panthers.
“This was the best time of my life,” Saunders said. “This is the most fun game I’ve ever played.”
The spark that got the fire started for the Tanagers happened at the end of Dakota Valley’s second drive.
Dakota Valley was punting deep in its own territory, and Bryce Stockwell blocked the kick, which the Tanagers recovered just two yards away from the end zone.
Vermillion coach Andy Homan noticed when he was watching film that the front line could get through the Panthers’ blockers.
Stockwell got through when the Panthers were punting the first time, but he just took a bad angle. The Tanagers coaching staff asked the 6-foot-3 senior to take a more direct line to the backfield.
The Tanagers didn’t waste any time scoring from there. Junior quarterback Charlie Ward snuck the ball in to get the first points on the board with 5 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Then with 8:08 left in the second quarter, Vermillion’s John Lacognata got a 22-yard rushing touchdown. That drive ended a nine-play, 70-yard drive.
Dakota Valley scored its lone touchdown of the night on a Chayce Montagne 25-yard run up the middle with 7:11 left in the second quarter.
Vermillion responded with an eight-yard touchdown from Reece Proefrock on a screen play from Ward. That play came with 2:17 left in the second quarter.
Proefrock wasn’t done there.
He scored on a short interception return 49 seconds later for the fourth touchdown of the night. The Panthers were at their own 15-yard-line when the play was intended to be a dump pass, but Proefrock read the play perfectly, and returned the ball to the end zone untouched.
The Tanagers started off the second half, and that’s where Saunders’ touchdown entered the fray.
Dakota Valley was facing fourth down, and the Panthers were looking to get something started on its opening drive of the second half.
Montagne tried to find a receiver up the middle, but Saunders read the pass correctly, and caught the ball near the middle of the field.
Saunders then ran down the Vermillion sideline and later scored with 9:13 left in the third quarter.
Jack Kratz and Lacognata then had touchdown catches late in the second half to punctuate a 48-7 win for Vermillion.
On the night, Ward was 21-for-27 for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Ward threw many short passes, which added up.
Lacognata had a team-high 54 yards on 10 carries.
The Tanagers were 1-5 heading into the game, and Homan kept hearing how they were the best 1-5 team in the state.
Vermillion knew that they were capable of playing with the big teams in South Dakota Class 11A, as it proved earlier in the season against Yankton.
The Tanagers lost that game 34-21 against the Bucks on Sept. 18, but there were bright spots in that game.
Vermillion kept on plugging away, but suffered losses to Sioux Falls Christian and West Central.
Last week, the Tanagers couldn’t find a game due to its opponent having COVID-19 cases, and used last week to focus on themselves.
Going into this week, the Tanagers were optimistic, confident and well-rested.
“We knew we could do it, but we didn’t think it would be in that fashion,” Homan said. “That’s a heck of a football team. We came believing in ourselves, and the motto all year has been ‘all in.’”
Homan took a look back at the last couple of years between Vermillion and Dakota Valley, and Vermillion just couldn’t contain Dakota Valley on a big play or two.
On Friday, the Panthers were held to 169 total yards.
“We stressed responsibility,” Homan said. “You have to do your job on defense to get the job done.”
The other sideline featured a very disappointed Jeff VanDenHul Dakota Valley entered the week winning five straight games, and on a roll as the postseason neared.
VanDenHul believed that perhaps the Panthers players got a little too content with how they were playing at practices this week.
“We weren’t ready to play,” VanDenHul said. “After the week of practice, nothing really surprised me. We got complacent. We were content and we weren’t focused all week and that’s what happens when you don’t prepare properly. They felt like they had arrived, and obviously, they have not.”
This was DV’s first loss since the Bucks beat them 51-15 in Week 2.
“I would like to hope there’s some truth to that,” VanDenHul said when asked if Friday’s loss was a wake-up call.
The Panthers also struck bad fortune after the first play of the game.
Kobey June exited the game with a right ankle injury and did not return.
