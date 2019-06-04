ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Vermillion's Alex Carr finished in fifth place at the Class A girls state golf tournament on Tuesday.
Carr came into the second day in seventh place and improved by two spots. Carr shot a 73 during the second round, 12 strokes better than her first-round score, and finished with a two-day total of 158 to finish in fifth place.
Belle Fourche's Payson Birkeland won the individual title with a 153 during the two-day tournament at Lee Park Golf Course.
As a team, Vermillion finished in 10th place with a team total of 787. West Central won the team title with a 703.
For Vermillion, Megan Brady finished with a 198 and Kensie Mulheron shot a 199. Stephanie Carr rounded out the scoring with a 232. Mackenzie Brady added a 237.
Elk Point-Jefferson finished in 13th place with an 832. Aubrie Franken shot a 192 and Sydney Bousquet carded a 196. Emily Henze shot a 207 and Sophia Johnson rounded out the score with a 237.
Dakota Valley's Ryley Meyer finished in a tie for 54th with a 205.