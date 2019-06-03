ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Vermillion's Alex Carr is in seventh place after the first day of the Class A girls state golf tournament, which is being held at Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen.
Carr shot an 85 on the first day and is eight strokes off the lead, which is shared by Belle Fourche's Payson Birkeland and Sisseton's Kelsey Heath at 77.
As a team, Vermillion is in 11th place with a 410. West Central leads with a 351. Elk Point-Jefferson is in 12th with a 412.
For Vermillion, Megan Brady shot a 105, Kensie Mulheron shot a 106 and Stephanie Carr rounded out the scoring with a 114.
For EP-J, Sydney Bousquet is tied for 28th with a 95. Aubrie Franken shot a 98, Emily Hense shot a 105 and Sophia Johnson rounded out the scoring with a 114.
Dakota Valley's Ryley Meyer is in a tie for 37 with a 98.