RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Vermillion's Lucus Anglin wrestled for the Class A 138-pound South Dakota state title on Saturday.
The match did not end by deadline.
Anglin won his semifinal in Class A at 138 pounds by a 13-3 major decision over Chipper Chillingstad. He faced Isaac Klinkhammer in the title match on Saturday night. Klinkhammer had a 32-2 record.
Dakota Valley's Collin Becker lost his Class A 170-pound semifinal match by fall to Wyatt Jungclaus and dropped to the consolation semifinals. He won by a 6-4 decision over Sam Stroup to advance to the third-place match against Maguire Raske. Becker got a takedown late in the first period and controlled the rest of the match for a 5-1 decision to claim third place at 170.
In Class B at 285 pounds, Elk Point-Jefferson's Drake Peed had his semifinal go into the ultimate tiebreak. He lost 3-2 to Chase Sigdestad and dropped to the consolation semifinal. He was pinned by Wyatt Locke in the consolation semifinals and wrestled Rob Lester for fifth place. Peed was pinned and finished in sixth place at 285.
EP-J's Skyler Swatek lost his consolation quarterfinal by a 10-1 major decision. He wrestled for seventh place at 132 in Class B against Jack Kruger. Swatek benefitted from a couple of penalty points and was let up to start the third period. He held off Kruger for a 5-3 decision to finish in seventh place at 132.
EP-J's Brody Weavill was pinned in his consolation quarterfinal at 145 pounds in Class B. He wrestled Irail Griffin for seventh place. Those two wrestled in the first round with Griffin winning by a 13-10 decision. Weavill finished in eighth place at 145 after losing an 8-3 decision to Griffin.