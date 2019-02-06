VERMILLION, S.D. -- Dakota Valley stayed with Vermillion, forcing two overtimes but Vermillion's Lexi Plitzuweit willed her team to a win. Plitzuweit scored a school-record 44 wins in a two-overtime 75-70 victory over the Panthers on Tuesday.
Vermillion held Dakota Valley to nine points in the first quarter but the Panthers took the lead going into halftime and were up by five points going into the fourth quarter. Vermillion tied the game in the fourth and forced a second overtime for the win.
Dakota Valley fell to 6-10 with the loss.
Rylee Rosenquiet hit three three-pointers and finished with a double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Rachel Wente hit fourth three-pointers and finished with 14 points and three assists. Tegan Hennies added 10 points and Brooke Carlson had 10 points and seven rebounds. Rachel Rosenquiet had six points and three blocks.