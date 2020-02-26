Vermillion's Lucus Anglin aims for third state title

The SDHSAA wrestling state championship begins on Thursday in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Vermillion is sending six wrestlers to the state tournament, highlighted by senior Lucus Anglin, who is looking to cap his high school career with his third state title.
Two years ago, Anglin won the 126-pound Class A title and last season he won the Class A 138-pound title. This season Anglin is wrestling at 145 pounds and is a perfect 42-0 going into the state tournament as he earned the top seed.
No one else in the 145-pound A bracket has less than six losses - Pierre's Cade Hinkle is 34-6 - meaning Anglin is the clear favorite to win his third individual state title. He wrestles Dell Rapids' Zach McKee, who is 25-7, in the first round. A potential semifinal match could be against Hinkle. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson's Logan Serck (39-8) and Rapid City Central's T.J. Morrison (37-8) are on the other side of the bracket.
Senior Kobe Culver is making his fourth trip to state, this time at 220 pounds. Culver is 29-10 on the season and faces Harrisburg's Ayden Viox, who is 30-15, in the first round. Sophomore Jack Kratz is 25-6 as he qualified at 170 pounds. Last season he qualified for state at 152 pounds. He faces an 8-6 Dale Pourier in the first round. Junior Nick Roob is making second trip to state, this time at 120 pounds, and he is 21-17 on the season. He faces West Central's Brayden Siemonsma, who is 32-12, in the first round. Eighth-grader Hayden Schroeder qualified for state at 106 pounds and is 28-18 on the season. He faces Brandon Valley's Trason Oehme, who is 36-1, in the first round. Junior Tyson Hage is 26-18 and qualified at 160 pounds. He faces Cooper Voorhees of Rapid City Stevens, who is 43-0, in the first round.
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Collin Becker is the lone qualifier for Dakota Valley and he is looking to improve on his third-place showing at 170 pounds last season. As a sophomore, Becker finished in fourth place at 160 pounds and it is Becker's fifth trip to state. Becker is 10-2 as he goes to the state tournament and this time he will wrestle at 195 pounds in Class A. He faces Madison's Thomas Seppela, who is 19-14, in the first round. If he advances to the semifinals, he could face Harrisburg's Gavin Bulbranson, who is 31-6.
Elk Point-Jefferson is sending six wrestlers to the state tournament. Junior Drake Peed is coming off a sixth-place finish at 285 pounds in Class B last season after making the semifinals. Peed is 33-8 going into state at 285 this season and faces Clark-Willow Lake's Avery Nicols, who is 22-19.
Senior Brody Weavill is coming off an eighth-place finish at 145 pounds last season. Weavill moved up to 152 pounds this season and is 32-10 and faces Sisseton's Carter Metz, who is 36-11, in the first round. Junior teammate Skyler Swatek is coming off a seventh-place finish at 132 pounds. He is 35-10 after moving up to 138 and faces Lead-Deadwood's Max Johnson, who is 32-15, in the first round. Freshman Lucas Heuser qualified at 120 and is 29-11. He faces Canton's Kale Ask, who is 28-13, in the first round. Freshman Ben Swatek qualified at 132 pounds and is 38-11 on the season. He faces Jared Harris, who is 39-7, in the first round. Freshman Gavin Jacobs is 33-15 this season at 170 pounds and faces MCM's Blake Gessner, who is 43-5, in the first round.
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson is sending four wrestlers to the state tournament, led by Serck, a junior, at 145 pounds. Serck faces Madison's A.J. Peters, who is 25-16, in the first round. He has the potential to face Morrison in the semifinals.
Freshman Peyton Fridrich qualified at 132 pounds and he is 39-15 on the season. He faces West Central's Damon Crane, who is 15-18, in the first round. Senior Payton Borah is 24-15 and will wrestle at 138 pounds. He faces O'Gorman's Aaron Ideker, who is 38-8, in the first round. Sophomore Jovey Christensen qualified at 126 pounds and is 29-19 on the season. He faces Spearfish's Clayton Donovan, who is 37-17, in the first round.
The first round for individuals tart at 10 a.m. on Thursday followed by the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. The first and second-round consolations start at 9 a.m. on Friday with the semifinals to follow at approximately 12:30 pm. The third and fourth-round consolations start at 11 a.m. on Saturday with third, fifth and seventh-place matches beginning around 2 p.m. The championships will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday.