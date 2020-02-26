Vermillion's Lucus Anglin aims for third state title

The SDHSAA wrestling state championship begins on Thursday in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Vermillion is sending six wrestlers to the state tournament, highlighted by senior Lucus Anglin, who is looking to cap his high school career with his third state title.

Two years ago, Anglin won the 126-pound Class A title and last season he won the Class A 138-pound title. This season Anglin is wrestling at 145 pounds and is a perfect 42-0 going into the state tournament as he earned the top seed.

No one else in the 145-pound A bracket has less than six losses - Pierre's Cade Hinkle is 34-6 - meaning Anglin is the clear favorite to win his third individual state title. He wrestles Dell Rapids' Zach McKee, who is 25-7, in the first round. A potential semifinal match could be against Hinkle. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson's Logan Serck (39-8) and Rapid City Central's T.J. Morrison (37-8) are on the other side of the bracket.