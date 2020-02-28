Vermillion's Lucus Anglin reaches the title match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Vermillion's Lucus Anglin has his chance to wrestle for his third state title after only having to wrestle in one match on Friday.

The Vermillion senior held Watertown's Peyton Johnston scoreless in the Class A 145-pound semifinal. Anglin got a takedown midway through the first period for a 2-0 lead and then an escape an a takedown in the first minute of the second period. He added a takedown with 30 seconds left to seal the 7-0 victory over Johnston.

Anglin will wrestle Rapid City Central's T.J. Morrison in the 145-pound title match on Saturday night.

Morrison made the title match by defeating Beresford/Alcester-Hudson's Logan Serck. Morrison got two takedowns in the second period for a commanding 7-1 lead. Serck tried to come back but fell short in a 7-5 loss. Serck will wrestle in the consolation semifinals on Saturday.

Dakota Valley senior Collin Becker saw his chance to a state title end on Friday. Becker had a 1-0 lead after an escape midway through the second period of his 195-pound semifinal against Harrisburg's Gavin Gulbranson, but Gulbranson got a takedown late in the second to take a 2-1 lead. Gulbranson got out for an escape midway through the third period and held off Becker for a 3-1 decision. Becker is guaranteed at least a spot in the fifth-place match on Saturday.

