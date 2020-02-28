Vermillion's Lucus Anglin reaches the title match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Vermillion's Lucus Anglin has his chance to wrestle for his third state title after only having to wrestle in one match on Friday.
The Vermillion senior held Watertown's Peyton Johnston scoreless in the Class A 145-pound semifinal. Anglin got a takedown midway through the first period for a 2-0 lead and then an escape an a takedown in the first minute of the second period. He added a takedown with 30 seconds left to seal the 7-0 victory over Johnston.
Anglin will wrestle Rapid City Central's T.J. Morrison in the 145-pound title match on Saturday night.
Morrison made the title match by defeating Beresford/Alcester-Hudson's Logan Serck. Morrison got two takedowns in the second period for a commanding 7-1 lead. Serck tried to come back but fell short in a 7-5 loss. Serck will wrestle in the consolation semifinals on Saturday.
Dakota Valley senior Collin Becker saw his chance to a state title end on Friday. Becker had a 1-0 lead after an escape midway through the second period of his 195-pound semifinal against Harrisburg's Gavin Gulbranson, but Gulbranson got a takedown late in the second to take a 2-1 lead. Gulbranson got out for an escape midway through the third period and held off Becker for a 3-1 decision. Becker is guaranteed at least a spot in the fifth-place match on Saturday.
Vermillion senior Kobe Culver almost saw his career end. He had a 1-0 lead in his blood-round match against Huron's Tristan Cardona, who got a takedown with nine seconds left for a 2-1 advantage. But Culver completed a reversal with one second remaining in the match for a 3-2 victory to advance to the 220-pound consolation quarterfinals.
B/AH freshman Peyton Fridrich won his blood-round match at 132 pounds by fall in 2:55.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Drake Peed won his Class B 285-pound blood-round match by fall in 2:08. Senior Brody Weavill had a 6-1 lead going into the third period but was taken down and almost pinned in his 152-pound blood-round match. But Weavill got an escape with 49 seconds left and held on for a 7-6 decision. Junior Skyler Swatek trailed 1-0 going into the third period of his 138-pound blood-round match but got a reversal and a penalty point for a 3-1 lead and held on for a 3-2 decision.
Vermillion sophomore Jack Kratz (26-8) saw his season end when he was pinned in his blood-round match at 170. Junior teammate Nick Roob (22-19) won his first consolation match at 120 pounds by a 10-0 major decision but lost his blood-round match by fall. Eighth-grader Hayden Schroeder (29-20) also won his 106-pound consolation match by a 7-0 decision but gave up a takedown and three backpoints in his blood-round match to Watertown's Weston Everson, who won the match 7-6. Junior Tyson Hage (26-20) lost his 160-pound consolation match by fall.
B/AH senior Payton Borah (25-17) won his first-round consolation match by a 7-2 decision but lost his next match by a 7-1 decision at 138 pounds. Sophomore teammate Jovey Christensen won by fall in his 126-pound consolation match but lost a 10-5 decision in his next match.
EPJ freshman Lucas Hueser (30-13) won his consolation match by a 5-2 decision but was pinned in his 120-pound blood-round match. Freshman Ben Swatek (29-13) won his 132-pound consolation match by a 3-1 decision but was pinned in his next match. Freshman Gavin Jacobs (34-17) won his 170-pound consolation match by a 12-4 major decision but was pinned in his next match.