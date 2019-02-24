RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Vermillion's Lucus Anglin went to the South Dakota state wrestling champions as an individual champion already. He came home as a two-time state champion and was named the outstanding wrestler in Class A.
The junior worked his way to the 138-pound Class A state championship match against Brandon Valley's Isaac Klinkhammer, who had a 32-2 record and was the top seed. Anglin was the No. 2 seed and had a 41-3 record.
The match was scoreless after the first period and Anglin found himself behind 2-0 after Klinkhammer got a reversal in the second period.
Anglin choose the neutral position to start the third period and with about a minute left in the match, Anglin got a takedown to tie the match. Anglin was able to stay on top this time and the match went to sudden victory.
With 24 seconds left in sudden victory, Anglin was able to takedown Klinkhammer, giving the junior his second state title.