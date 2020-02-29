Vermillion's Lucus Anglin wins third state title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Vermillion's Lucus Anglin ended his high school career by winning his third state title.
Anglin defeated Rapid City Central's T.J. Morrison by a 5-2 decision on Saturday night to claim the Class A 145-pound title during the SDHSAA state wrestling championships at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Anglin went a perfect 46-0 this season.
Anglin and Morrison were deadlocked for most of the first period when Anglin got a takedown with 34 seconds left for a 2-0 lead. Morrison deferred the decision and Anglin chose to go neutral in the second. The decision paid off as he got a takedown at the 1:16 mark of the second period to go up 4-0 and rode Morrison out.
Morrison was in the top position to start the third period and Anglin got out in 1:28. Morrison got a takedown with 10 seconds left but it was too late as Anglin controlled the title match for a 5-2 decision to win his third state title.
For the second straight season, Dakota Valley senior Collin Becker finished in third place, this time at 195 pounds in Class A. Becker almost got a pin in the first period of his consolation semifinal match and went on to win 6-2 over Aberdeen Central's Dillon Stoebner.
Becker's third-place match again Tea Area's J.T. Panning was scoreless going into the second period but Becker got an escape and then a takedown midway through the second period. Even though Panning got a late escape, Becker held on for a 3-2 win to finish in third place at 195 pounds.
Vermillion senior Kobe Culver won his consolation quarterfinal match at 220 pounds by fall in 4:05. In the semifinals, Culver trailed 2-0 going into the third period and got an early escape but he couldn't get the takedown he needed against Yankton's Owen Warren in a 3-1 loss. Culver was down 2-1 going into the third period of the fifth-place match against Spearfish's Evan Hehr but once again, he couldn't get the takedown he needed in a 5-2 loss. Culver finished his career with a sixth-place finish at 220 pounds.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Brody Weavill controlled his Class B 152-pound consolation quarterfinal as he won by a 12-3 major decision but was then pinned in the consolation semifinals. Weavill got three takedowns in the second period for an 8-5 lead going into the third period. He added another late takedown against Howard's John Callies for a 10-6 victory as the senior finished in fifth place at 152 pounds in Class B.
EPJ's Skyler Swatek was up 2-0 going into the third period of his Class B 138-pound consolation quarterfinal when he almost pinned Philip Area's Burk Blasius. He went on to win 7-2 but lost 7-0 in the consolation semifinals. He was pinned in his next match as Swatek, a junior, finished in sixth place at 138 pounds in Class B.
EPJ's Drake Peed was down 1-0 going into the third period of his 285-pound Class B consolation quarterfinal. Peed got two escapes and benefitted from a stalling penalty point to force overtime but Canton's Zach Richardson got a takedown for the 5-3 sudden victory. Peed, a junior, bounced back with a pin in 2:34 in his next match to finish in seventh-place at 285 in Class B.
Beresford/Alcester-Hudon's Logan Serck took a 1-0 lead on Pierre's Cade Hinkle in the second period but Hinkle got takedown for a 2-1 advance. Serce got a takedown early in the third period to tie it at 3-3 but Hinkle got a quick escape and held on for a 4-3 win in the Class A 145-pound consolation semifinals. Serck, a junior, controlled his next match with an 11-2 major decision to finish in fifth place at 145 pounds.
B/AH's Peyton Fridrich fell behind 5-0 in his 132-pound Class A consolation quarterfinal but battled back in the third period. However, Spearfish's Oakley Blakeman got a late reversal and held on for the 8-5 win. In the seventh-place match, Sturgis' Perry Ketelsen went up 4-0 in the second period and once again, Fridrich tried to come back in the third but a late escape allowed Ketelsen to hold on for a 5-4 victory. Freshman Peyton Fridrich finished in eighth place.