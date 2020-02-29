Vermillion's Lucus Anglin wins third state title

Vermillion senior Kobe Culver won his consolation quarterfinal match at 220 pounds by fall in 4:05. In the semifinals, Culver trailed 2-0 going into the third period and got an early escape but he couldn't get the takedown he needed against Yankton's Owen Warren in a 3-1 loss. Culver was down 2-1 going into the third period of the fifth-place match against Spearfish's Evan Hehr but once again, he couldn't get the takedown he needed in a 5-2 loss. Culver finished his career with a sixth-place finish at 220 pounds.

Elk Point-Jefferson's Brody Weavill controlled his Class B 152-pound consolation quarterfinal as he won by a 12-3 major decision but was then pinned in the consolation semifinals. Weavill got three takedowns in the second period for an 8-5 lead going into the third period. He added another late takedown against Howard's John Callies for a 10-6 victory as the senior finished in fifth place at 152 pounds in Class B.

EPJ's Skyler Swatek was up 2-0 going into the third period of his Class B 138-pound consolation quarterfinal when he almost pinned Philip Area's Burk Blasius. He went on to win 7-2 but lost 7-0 in the consolation semifinals. He was pinned in his next match as Swatek, a junior, finished in sixth place at 138 pounds in Class B.