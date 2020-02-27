Vermillions' Lucus Anglin starts South Dakota state tournament with two pins

B/AH's Peyton Fridrich won his first-round match by fall in 3:00. O'Gorman's Beau Beavers got two takedowns in the first period against Fridrich in the 132-pound quarterfinal but Fridrich didn't give up a point after that. Fridrich got an escape in the second and a stalling point to make it 4-3 but couldn't get the turn in the third period as Beavers won 3-2 to advance to the semifinals.

Elk Point-Jefferson's Drake Peed won his first-round match at 285 pounds in Class B by fall in 3:23. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon's Micah DeBoer got an escape in the second period of the quarterfinal match and that was the difference, sending Peed to the consolation round with a 1-0 loss. Teammate Brody Weavil won his 152-pound first-round match by a 6-2 decision but lost by an 18-3 tech fall to Winner's Trevor Peters. Skyler Swatek got an 11-2 major decision in the 138-pound first-round match but was pinned in 50 seconds by Canton's Kellyn March.