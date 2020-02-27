Vermillions' Lucus Anglin starts South Dakota state tournament with two pins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Lucus Anglin's journey for a third state title is off to a good start at the SDHSAA wrestling tournament.
The Vermillion senior opened the tournament with a 56-second pin. Then in his Class A quarterfinal at 145 pounds, Anglin won by fall in 1:20 over West Central's Robby Edberg. He faces Watertown's Peyton Johnston in the semifinals on Friday. Anglin is now 44-0 and Johnston is 34-7.
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson's Logan Serck had a similar start on the other side of the Class A 145-pound bracket. Serck won his first-round match by fall in 1:09 and then advanced to the semifinals by pinning Mitchell's Tucker Vilhauer in 5:04. Serck faces Rapid City Central's T.J. Morrison in the semifinals.
Dakota Valley's Collin Becker started his state tournament at Class A 170 pounds with a pin in 5:34. Then Becker advanced to the semifinals for the second straight season with a 5-1 decision over Brandon Valley's Dominic Tucker. Becker faces Harrisburg's Gavin Gulbranson in the semifinals.
Vermillion senior Kobe Culver won his first-round match at 220 pounds by fall in 3:17 but lost a 10-4 decision to Spearfish's Evan Hehr in the quarterfinals, putting him in the consolation round. Teammate Jack Kratz won his first-round match by a 17-0 technical fall in the second period at 170 pounds but lost a 16-8 major decision to Watertown's Sam Stroup.
B/AH's Peyton Fridrich won his first-round match by fall in 3:00. O'Gorman's Beau Beavers got two takedowns in the first period against Fridrich in the 132-pound quarterfinal but Fridrich didn't give up a point after that. Fridrich got an escape in the second and a stalling point to make it 4-3 but couldn't get the turn in the third period as Beavers won 3-2 to advance to the semifinals.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Drake Peed won his first-round match at 285 pounds in Class B by fall in 3:23. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon's Micah DeBoer got an escape in the second period of the quarterfinal match and that was the difference, sending Peed to the consolation round with a 1-0 loss. Teammate Brody Weavil won his 152-pound first-round match by a 6-2 decision but lost by an 18-3 tech fall to Winner's Trevor Peters. Skyler Swatek got an 11-2 major decision in the 138-pound first-round match but was pinned in 50 seconds by Canton's Kellyn March.
Vermillion's Nick Roob lost his first-round match at 120 pounds by a 12-1 major decision to West Central's Brayden Siemonsma. Teammate Hayden Schroeder was pinned in his 106-pound first-round match in 1:28 by Brandon Valley's Trason Oehme. Tyson Hage was pinned in 53 seconds in his first-round match at 160 by Rapid City Stevens' Cooper Voorhees. B/AH's Payton Borah was pinned in 2:00 by O'Gorman's Aaron Ideker in his 138-pound first-round match. Teammate Jovey Christian lost a 3-0 decision to Spearfish's Clayton Donovan in a 126-pound first-round match.
EPJ's Logan Hueser had a 2-1 lead on Canton's Kale Ask in his 120-pound first-round match but Ask got a takedown with 32 seconds left for a 3-2 win. Teammate Ben Swatek lost a 7-2 decision in his 132-pound first-round match to Bennett County's Jared Harris. Gavin Jacobs was pinned in 2:31 by McCook Central/Montrose's Gavin Jacobs in the first round at 170 pounds.