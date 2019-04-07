SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Vince Pederson officially turned in his resignation as the East wrestling head coach.
"At this point, I no longer have the time in my busy daily schedule that allows me to perform at my best in the duties as head coach, teacher, father and husband," said Pederson in his official resignation letter. "I will continue to be a fan of the East High wrestling program and wish it well but I realize it would be in everyone's best interest to open the job up to someone who has the time and means to lead this program. In closing, I still have a burning desire to coach student-athletes in the sport of wrestling and would be open to the idea of staying on as head wrestling coach.
"However, without a consistent teaching schedule that would permit me to perform at my best, I must regretfully resign."
Pederson had a successful run as East's head wrestling coach. He spent 15 seasons as the head coach of East's wrestling program and was an assistant wrestling coach at East for six seasons prior to taking the head job. He also coached the East freshman football team for 10 years.
"This is a sad time for me and talking about it really hurts right now," Pederson said. "I know time will make it better, but for now please take this for what it is worth."
Pederson is not resigning his Physical Education teaching position at East, only his head wrestling position. Pederson has taught at East for 20 years.
"For the past two seasons, I/we have had wrestlers become ineligible due to failing grades. I take this personal, losing kids because I do not have the tools needed, which are time and consistency, is unacceptable," Pederson said. "Without a consistent teaching schedule with a common plan time or a wrestling homeroom, I can no longer perform my commitments at the highest level that this job deserves.
"This role has been an outstanding opportunity for me and a wondrous ride of molding young people into successful, confident adults."
Pederson noted that he's leaving his position as the wrestling coach with no regrets. It's a decision that's weighed on Pederson but it was one that he knew he had to make after careful consideration and conversations with his wife, Carolyn, who teaches at Bryan Elementary.
What weighed on Pederson the most is the group of underclassmen he leaves behind.
"I have followed my passion and my own teaching when coming to this decision. Underclassmen, I am sorry that you are the group I am leaving and my decision has no bearing on how I feel about you. I love you and I loved this job," Pederson said. "However, I must practice what I preach. I always tell you to follow your heart, always do the right things and love yourself so you can serve and love others.
"Just because I will no longer be your coach, I will be here if you need me in hard times, for a job recommendation or just to talk with someone you trust."
During his tenure as the head coach, East won 196 duals, had 228 individual tournament champions, 35 individual conference champions, 28 individual district champions and 10 tournament championships.
The Black Raiders qualified for regional state team duals twice and had 54 state qualifiers, including two this past season - Alex Kleider and Dylan Harper, who was a junior. East has had 11 state medalists during Pederson's tenure and one state champion - Mitch Otto in 2015.
Two of Pederson's wrestlers this past season signed to continue their careers at the next level. Kleider and Sean Heeney both signed to wrestle at Northwestern. Former East wrestler Angel Morales was a freshman for Briar Cliff this past season and Jacob Wiley was a junior for Morningside.
"All of these accomplishments were possible through a family effort and I want to thank everyone who made this possible," Pederson said. "I want to thank all of my wrestlers and their parents for allowing me to coach and treat all of my wrestlers as I would my own children."
Pederson thanked all of his current and past assistants during his tenure. Jeff Miller and Skyler Morrison, who are both former East wrestlers, are his current assistants. Tanner Mackey, Rulin Pederson, Ryan Bell, Julian Ysquierdo, Ryan Dickinson, Jordan Hamman, Maurie Tomke, Adam Buthe, Jason Bell and Brian Jepsen are his previous assistants.
"Without their expertise and dedication, we/I would never have made it this long," Pederson said.
Rulin Pederson is Vince's youngest child and is currently an assistant coach at Morningside. Rulin, a three-time state qualifier at East, wrestled at Morningside and was a two-time All-American.
Pederson also has two daughters. Phlecia lives in Sioux City and Pachel lives in Omaha.
"My biggest thanks goes to my wife Carolyn for all the time, effort and work she did for this program," Pederson said. "In addition, many thanks to my children, daughters Pachel and Phlecia and son Rulin. Without their love and support, this special life I am able to live would not be possible."