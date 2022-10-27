ALL-MRAC VOLLEYBALL: Sioux City Metro athletes notch conference volleyball honors

The 2022 all-Missouri River Conference volleyball teams were announced by the conference Wednesday.

Council Bluffs Lincoln’s Azaria Green (Senior middle blocker) and Molly Romano (junior setter) were the two lone unanimous selections. Sioux City North also had two first team selections and a player on the second team.

Senior setter Madalyn Welp earned a first team nod this season. The lone freshman named to either team was North’s outside hitter Ava Lloyd. Junior Sydney Chamberlain was also honored with a second team nomination.

Heelan sophomore outside hitter Maliyah Hacker, East junior outside hitter Olivia Mentzer and Le Mars junior libero Sarah Brown were also first team members for the 2022 season.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Alexa Trover was the third senior member of the first team and was joined by senior teammate Elen Pruett (second team) on the all-conference list.

East’s Hollie Peterson (sophomore setter), Mackenzie Crawford (junior middle hitter) and Carlee Jackson (senior setter) were each named to the second team. Senior right side hitter Lauren LaFleur and senior middle hitter Grace Nelson were named to the second team for Heelan.

West’s senior outside hitter Maya Augustine was a second team all-conference honoree this season.

Honorable mention all-conference this season included West's Hannah Burge West's Kiley Elgert, North's Stella Kuehl, Heelan's Maddie LaFleur, Le Mars' Holly McNaughton, North's Ashlyn Strohbeen, Le Mars' Payton Wright, East's Ivy Mehlhaff, Heelan's Kenley Meis, Le Mars' Ireland Sitzmann, SB-L's Aussie Obbink and East's Meredith Westra