Bishop Heelan clinches spot in state volleyball tournament

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — For the 24th time in program history, the Bishop Heelan High School volleyball team is headed for the state tournament.

The Crusaders (20-16) defeated the Lewis Central Titans 3-1, as they took the final three sets of the match.

The Titans won the first set 25-13, but the Crusaders turned it on by winning the next three sets by scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-19.

The Titans end the season with a 19-16 record, but head coach Mike Bond said he was proud of his team’s performance.

“I got a really great team,” Bond said. “This was another really good high school volleyball match that was a pleasure to be part of. It comes down, like it does in a lot of matches, to passing and serving. Heelan won the pass-serve match tonight.”

Heelan coach Lauren Brobst said it was a special feeling to see this group get to state. Brobst is no stranger to the state tournament having played in it herself.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” she said. “I went down there for three years. This was my third year here as a head coach. I’m so happy, I’m so proud of these girls for how hard they’ve worked for the past three years and everyone that was involved for helping to rebuild.”

Lewis Central jumped all over Heelan in the first set going on a 9-5 run via kills from junior Madison Bergman, sophomore Anna Strohmeier, junior Elise Thramer and freshman Brooke Larsen.

The Crusaders called a timeout, but the Titans continued to roll as the Titans extended its lead to 18-11 forcing another timeout. Junior Avery Heller served an ace out of the break and multiple Titans recorded kills to propel the opening set win. Bergman drove down the set-winning kill.

Heelan fought back in the beginning of the second set. The Crusaders took advantage of three violations and three errors to keep the match tied at 6-6. But, L.C. went on a 4-0 run with two blocks, an ace from Strohmeier and a kill from junior Nicole Harriman.

Heelan called a timeout after the run and responded, closing the gap to one point after sophomore Julie Verzal recorded two kills and an ace. The Crusaders trailed 15-14 when the Titans went on a 3-0 run with kills from Harriman and sophomore Ashlyne Havermann.

The Crusaders took another timeout and responded with a 4-1 run of their own off kills from Verzal and freshman Maliyah Hacker, forcing the Titans to take their first timeout up 19-18.

Heelan continued to roll out of the time out and went on a 5-3 run to take a 23-22 lead.

Lewis Central used its final timeout, but it didn’t matter as the Crusaders took advantage of a serving error and freshman Lauren LaFleur stuffed a shot at the net to win the set.

The third set featured back and forth action with neither squad able to create separation. Heelan scored back-to-back points to go up 16-14 and L.C. took its first timeout.

The Crusaders started to build momentum and a kill from junior Kenley Meis and a violation on the Titans forced Lewis Central to call its final timeout down 18-14.

Whatever Bond said to his team during the timeout worked, as the Titans rattled off five straight points off two kills from Harriman to take a 19-18 lead.

The Crusaders scored the first three points out of the timeout to take back the lead, but the Titans scored back-to-back to tie it up at 21-21. The teams traded points to level the set at 22, but Heelan closed the match out with three straight points including the set-winning kill from Hacker.

Much like set three, neither team gained much separation though the early stages of set four. Lewis Central led Heelan 12-11 when Hacker delivered two kills and Meis sent one down as part of a 4-0 run to give the Crusaders a 15-12 lead. Lewis Central called a timeout in response.

The Crusaders scored the next two points out of the break forcing the Titans to use their final timeout down five points.

Heelan continued to roll and went on a 6-1 run with an ace from Hacker and a block from Verzal and Meis to stretch the deficit to 21-13.

Lewis Central tried to battle back, but couldn’t dig out of the hole and LaFleur spiked down the match-winning kill to send Heelan to the state tournament.

Brobst said her team focused on fundamentals in practice this week preparing for this match. They even rewatched their previous match with Lewis Central from Sept. 25, where the Titans won a three-set match at the Sioux City East Tournament.

“We just kind of went back to the basics in practice,” she said. “We focused a lot on ourselves as a team and the things we needed to work on. I actually had the girls scout us against Lewis Central and what they would do. Those are the things that they worked on and those are the things they fixed and obviously, it worked.”

Heelan will play No. 1 seed Western Dubuque at 4 p.m. Monday.

