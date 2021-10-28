Boyden-Hull's Ellie Woelber fights through ankle sprain to help Comets return to state

SIOUX CITY — Ellie Woelber’s gamble paid off on Wednesday.

The Boyden-Hull High School senior suffered an ankle sprain early in the season, and she wasn’t sure she was going to be able to play as many matches as she wanted to.

Woelber was scared when it first happened, unsure of how long she was going to be on the sidelines.

She was willing to do whatever it took to get back out on the court.

“I just had to push through it,” Woelber said.

Woelber certainly showed her hard work during Wednesday’s state clinching win.

The Comets senior helped her squad sweep Ridge View by set scores of 25-17, 25-23, 25-16 in the Class 2A-Region 1 championship.

“I’m having an adrenaline rush,” Woelber said. “I get to go to state with my teammates. It’s the best feeling. I think our relationships with each other, we’ve wanted this for so long, and it’s finally coming true.”

With the win, the Comets earned the fourth seed in Class 2A, and they’ll play No. 5 Denver at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids.

Woelber’s face had a wide smile on it, knowing that she fought through that ankle injury in September.

The injury happened in the first week of that month, and it happened a week before the Comets were getting ready for their first conference match.

It was no normal conference match, however. The Comets had to open league play against Sheldon.

Woelber worked her way back quickly, knowing she wanted to play the Orabs.

Everyone down the line among the Comets roster knew it was a big match, and Woelber wanted a piece of the action.

“It was my first game back, and we played so good as a team,” Woelber said. “I knew we really had to play good, and the adrenaline really took over. The teammates, the noise. We knew it was good competition.”

Woelber said that her ankle definitely wasn’t 100% during that three-set sweep over the Orabs, and it’s still not completely healed.

She had to make some adjustments after her ankle got sprained. She said she hasn’t dealt with an injury like this before, so she’s had to learn about playing with it.

“We’ve definitely learned what our strengths and weaknesses are,” Woelber said. “We just grew stronger as a team overall.”

