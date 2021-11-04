CLASS 2A VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: No. 1 Dike-New Hartford shows its strength against Western Christian

CEDAR RAPIDS — At the end of the match, Western Christian High School volleyball coach Tammi Veerbeek kept relaying a message that the Wolfpack needed to hear.

Be proud.

After all, the Wolfpack played in the Class 2A volleyball championship at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids on Thursday evening.

The Wolfpack (40-6) lost to No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (54-1) by set scores of 25-16, 25-17, 25-22.

“We were trying to encourage our girls to hold their heads up high,” Veerbeek said. “I am so proud that they made it to this match. I think expectations are so high at Western that they feel like they let somebody down because we didn’t win it, but we just played the best team in the state of Iowa. We battled.”

Perhaps the biggest battle came during the third set.

The Wolfpack found some momentum at the beginning of the stanza, something that they were seeking in the previous two.

Western Christian jumped out to an 9-2 lead, and it scored the first four points of the set.

The Wolverines made two rare errors to start off the set, then Lydia Van Kley spun two consecutive aces to take a 4-1 lead.

Abby VerBurg also had a kill in the 9-2 run, and Kyile De Jager recorded an ace of her own. It felt like the Wolfpack were off to a good start.

The Wolverines then climbed back pretty quickly, racking up three straight points.

Western Christian scored here and there, but Dike-New Hartford took the lead at 13-12, as Jadyn Petersen landed one of her 13 kills.

D-NH tried to pull away immediately, but the Wolfpack tried to stay as close to the Wolfpack as possible.

Petersen committed a hitting error that made the set score 15-15, but that was the closest the Wolfpack came.

The Wolverines went on a 5-1 run, and while that may not seem like a big run, as the Wolfpack made four hitting errors. They made 11 errors in the third set, and 30 overall in the loss.

Veerbeek and the rest of the Wolfpack knew their opponent was going to be tough. They were going up against a team that hasn’t lost a set in 20 straight matches.

“Dike-New Hartford is just a whole other level of volleyball,” Veerbeek said. “They have some special big-time players. They didn’t make very many mistakes. Volleyball is a game of errors, and we just made too many. They don’t make too many.

“That’s what they did to everybody,” Veerbeek added. “They dismantle everybody. They just won’t let you go on a run.”

The Wolverines certainly didn’t let the Wolfpack go on a run during the first two sets.

They ended the first set on a 7-1 run, and most of those points came on kills. D-NH hit .357 in the first set, then hit. 222 in the second.

Petersen and Payton Petersen both had 13 kills.

The Wolfpack didn’t have a hitter with double-digit kills, but Stella Winterfeld led her team with nine.

VerBurg had eight.

Jaylin Van Dyken had a team-high 27 assists.

Winterfeld also had 11 digs.

“Our goal was to go out and play as hard as we can and have as much fun as we can,” Winterfeld said. “That was our whole game plan. It’s been a great season with my team. I know these will be my best friends for life. I’m glad we got to take it this far.”

Winterfeld was the only one from Western Christian named to the All-Tournament team after the match.

Wolfpack celebrates two Hall of Famers

Before the match on Thursday, two former Western Christian standouts were honored by the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union.

The two honorees were 2011 grad Kayla (Gesink) Bartman and 2012 grad Brooke (Wolterstorff) Granstra.

Bartman was the 2011 Class 2A Player of the Year, averaging 9.5 assists, 1.1 kills and 2-03 digs. She captained the All-Tournament team that year. While at Western Christian, Bartman was 132-17.

Granstra, meanwhile, was the 2012 Class 2A co-player of the year. She averaged a team-high 3.14 kills and 2.65 digs that year.

Both women played at Dordt.

Veerbeek said it was special for those two women to be honored in front of their own crowd.

“That was icing on the cake,” Veerbeek said. “We had two players being inducted and we had all our fans here, that was just a special moment for me.”

Veerbeek made sure the current Wolfpack players were out there to watch the ceremony.

Salker named to 3A All-Tournament team

Even though Sergeant Bluff-Luton didn’t make it to the state championship match on Thursday, the Warriors senior was named to the All-Tournament team.

Salker was the only Warriors player who did so.

During Wednesday’s semifinal loss to West Delaware, Salker led the Warriors with 20 kills, and she had a handful of aces in a third set in which the Warriors won.

Against Sheldon on Tuesday, she had a team-high 16 kills.

Salker will compete at Missouri Western State next season.

West Delaware, by the way, won the Class 3A title in four sets over West Liberty.

