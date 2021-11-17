Dakota Valley preps for Class A state volleyball tournament

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School volleyball team arrived in Rapid City on Wednesday in preparation for the SDHSAA Class A state tournament, hopeful that its stay can last through Saturday.

Sure, the third-seeded Panthers (26-8) are hoping to see No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian for the third year in a row, but first, their focus is on beating No. 6 Hamlin at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Summit Arena at The Monument.

Panthers coach Mary Miller realizes that the pieces have to fall in place to get back to that title match, however.

“Our goal is to get back there, and we want a chance at Sioux Falls Christian,” said Miller after DV defeated Lakota Tech at the SoDak16 match last week.

Hamlin also has its mascot as the Chargers, coming to the state tournament with a 26-6 record.

Hamlin has won its last 12 matches. It hasn’t gone a fourth set in nearly a month, sweeping Britton-Hecla, Webster, Great Plains Lutheran and Mobridge-Pollock.

Castlewood was the last school that took Hamlin to a five-set match, but Hamlin ended up winning that match.

The last time Hamlin lost a match came on Sept. 25, where it lost to Arlington, Tea Area and Colman-Egan in a neutral-site tournament.

Hamlin’s Top 3 hitters are all juniors. Ally Abraham leads Hamlin with 433 kills, while Kami Wadsworth has 198 and Gracelyn Leiseth has 194.

If the Panthers can beat Hamlin, then they get to Friday’s semifinal. There, DV faces the winner between Garretson and Elkton-Lake Benton. The Panthers have not played either of those teams this season.

Then, if the Panthers get past the semis, they get their wish with Sioux Falls Christian.

The Panthers have seen Sioux Falls Christian in the last two years at the Class A title match, and the Chargers have won both times in the state title match.

The Chargers and Panthers have also met twice in the regular season, with Sioux Falls Christian winning both of those matches.

Miller saw room for improvement after seeing the Chargers beat the Panthers back on Sept. 23 in North Sioux City.

"We can play with them. If we can improve the way we have been throughout the season, we can be right there at the end of the season," Miller said. "They are so physical.”

Jorja VanDenHul leads the Panthers’ hitting attack with 318 kills, while sophomore Sophia Tuttle has 241 kills.

Logan Miller leads in assists with 846.

Kate VanRooyan leads in digs with 410, while Sam Archer is second with 330.

