Dakota Valley volleyball claims third-place over Wagner

The jitters were finally gone. The Dakota Valley High School volleyball team ended its season looking like itself one more time.

Third-seeded Dakota Valley (28-9) swept No. 4 Wagner by set scores of 25-11, 25-17 and 28-26 during the third-place match at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City, S.D.

“The more we played, the more confident we got,” Dakota Valley coach Mary Miller said in a telephone interview after the match. “I would definitely say the jitters were gone, and we started strong. They didn’t have an answer for our offense.”

The Panthers started the match on an 11-1 run, creating the spark that perhaps dimmed after losing a five-set heartbreaker on Friday night.

Jorja VanDenHul led the match off with a kill, then Logan Miller had an ace.

The Panthers then got VanDenHul to record a kill by powering the ball through two Wagner blockers, and then Sammi Archer had a kill to make it 4-0.

While that 4-0 lead may not seem like much, it was what the Panthers needed.

Wagner made four hitting errors that added to the Panthers’ lead, and just in a matter of a few minutes, DV was well in control.

“It’s a giant venue, and just like anything, the more you’re in a situation, the more comfortable you become. Our confidence grew because we were able to stay in system a little bit better. Their block wasn’t as good as the block we saw last night (against Garretson).”

In the second set, Dakota Valley didn’t jump out to a big lead, but it did score the go-ahead point early.

After the two teams traded points to start the set, Wagner’s Shalayne Nagel hit the ball into the net to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead.

That lead held throughout the match.

The Panthers’ largest lead during the second set was eight, when they led 23-15. Logan Miller recorded a kill to make it that score, and then the junior setter clinched the set with an ace.

Logan Miller mixed the speeds of her serves well.

To start the match, she served shorter, high-arching shots to force the Red Raiders to step up to the net.

Just like a good softball pitcher, Logan Miller mixed her speeds up. She also spun some faster, deeper serves, to force the opponent to come up to the net.

“I don’t think we missed very many serves over the three days,” Mary Miller said.

The third set was definitely the most competitive, even though it didn’t seem that way early.

The Panthers were up by as many 13-6, but Wagner scored three straight points.

Wagner crept slowly back into the match, needing to win that frame to keep the match going.

The Red Raiders went on a 5-0 run to take a 19-18 lead, and the Panthers had three hitting errors that helped Wagner get some life back.

The Red Raiders and Panthers went back-and-forth all the way until the two squads were tied at 26-26.

Nagel thought she recorded a kill that would have put the Red Raiders up by one point, but the officials called her for being in the net.

Schulz and Miller ended the match with an assisted block that fell right in front of a couple Wagner hitters.

VanDenHul led the Panthers with 11 kills.

Tori Schulz had nine kills, Madeline Stout had eight while Archer had seven.

Miller led the Panthers with 36 assists, and she had every assist on the books for Dakota Valley.

Kate VanRooyan led Dakota Valley with 18 digs, while Tuttle had 15 digs. Archer also chipped in with 13 digs.

The Panthers would have liked to have reached their third straight title match against Sioux Falls Christian, but winning their last match of the season — according to Mary Miller — is a big accomplishment in itself.

The Chargers ended the Panthers’ last two seasons with losses.

“We showed people that we were a great team,” Mary Miller said. “At the beginning of the year, when we lost Sophia (Atchison), that was a huge hole. That’s 300 kills that we had to come up with, and you have to give credit to these ladies for buying into our system and working to get better.”

Late Friday

GARRETSON 3, DAKOTA VALLEY 2: No. 2 Garretson won the final two sets to pick up the win and advance to the Class A state championship game with a win over the Panthers.

No. 3 Dakota Valley held the early advantage with a 25-21 win in the first set, but the Blue Dragons battled back to take the second 25-19.

After the Panthers scored a 25-19 victory in the third, Garretson won the fourth 25-17 and put it away with a 15-12 win in the fifth.

Kaylin Koch and Lily Ranschau led the Blue Dragons with 14 kills apiece, while Logan Bly chipped in with 11.

Jaelyn Benson finished with a double-double for Garretson that included 35 assists and 27 digs.

Jorja Van Den Hul and Sophie Tuttle paced Dakota Valley with 13 kills each, while Madeline Stout and Sammi Archer tacked on 10 apiece.

Logan Miller led the team in assists with 48.

Matt Case of The Rapid City Journal also contributed to this report.

