Dakota Valley volleyball looking to use newfound size, cohesion for potential state tournament run

NORTH SIOUX CITY – The Dakota Valley Panthers volleyball program has played three matches in 2022 and have yet to drop a set.

The Panthers took down Elk Point-Jefferson in straight sets, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12 Thursday night at Dakota Valley High School to extend their set winning streak to nine through three matches. Cohesion for the Panthers has been the key, Dakota Valley head coach Mary Miller said.

“That’s exactly what I talked about post match,” Miller said. “Stats are fine, but we need to be cohesive, we have to be for each other. We can’t be jealous of each other when somebody’s playing really well. Yes, you might be disappointed you didn’t play as well as you wanted to play, but you can’t be envious and that’s what destroys teams.”

The Panthers fell behind 5-1 in the first set, but were able to get things tied up at eight without needing a timeout. Overall, it was a 12-1 run to go from trailing 8-6 to leading 18-9. Dakota Valley held on to win the opening set 25-15.

The second set started out more even, as both sides traded points until the Panthers started to pull away and force an Elk Point-Jefferson timeout trailing 15-9. The Huskies came out of the timeout hot, scoring four straight to force a Dakota Valley timeout. The Panthers pulled away again, putting the set away 25-18.

Dakota Valley finished the third set on a 9-1 run after opening the set on a 6-1 run, and the Panthers remained unbeaten.

Jorja VanDenHul and Claire Munch tallied nine kills each for the Panthers in the win.

Logan Miller, Sophie Tuttle and Addison Kleis tallied six kills each. Munch is a freshman for the Panthers who plays six rotations. Miller said she has never played a freshman six rotations in her time as coach of the Panthers.

“We had two players with nine kills and three with six kills, that’s pretty good,” coach Miller said. “That's a pretty good balance, which is going to be really important for us.”

Kate VanRooyan recorded 20 digs and Miller 29 assists.

Bentlee Kolbaum tallied five kills for the Huskies. Sophia Giorgio tallied 16 assists and Alyssa Chytka 15 digs.

Dakota Valley placed third at the state tournament in 2021, and is the only other school to win a state title since 2010 outside of Sioux Falls Christian. Miller wasn’t the coach the last time the Panthers won a state title (2016), but has two runner-up finishes in the last three seasons.

“We’re a lot bigger than we were last year,” Miller said. “We’re 5-(foot)-11, 5-10, 6-0, so hopefully our block will be able to neutralize. Last year, (Sioux Falls Christian) was phenomenal, and yes, we can offensively hold our own, but defensively and blocking, that’s where they were so good.”

A lot of the team spent the summer competing on the club circuit as well as a few team camps the Panthers attended. Being a mom of a player on the team (setter Logan Miller), coach Miller knows how much time the team puts in to compete at a high level.

“We had a really good summer, played some really good competition at different team camps,” Miller said. “Almost everybody on our team played club, most of them were still playing in June when they went to nationals, so I can’t take all the credit because of their offseason stuff with their clubs.”

“We’re hard to stop, because you can’t key in on one person. If one person’s not having a good night, somebody picks them up,” Miller continued.

The biggest change for this Panthers team is size. Last season, the Panthers struggled with being outsized by teams like Sioux Falls Chrisitian, but with hitters like Van Den Hul (5-11), Munch (5-11) and Kleis (5-11), Dakota Valley is better suited defensively against taller hitters.

“Last year, we had 5-6 on the left side and 5-7 on the right side, our setter was as big as three hitters,” Miller said. “So, yes, we are better fit (to compete with SFC), because we have five hitters that are able to do different things and you’re not going to be able to key just on one of our players.”

The work isn’t finished though. Dakota Valley is ranked No. 2 in Class A, behind Sioux Falls Christian, and the Panthers and Chargers will see each other Sept. 22 in Sioux Falls and potentially at the Dakota XII Conference Tournament Oct. 15.

“We have to train hard and practice,” Miller said. “Practice is competitive. We have to be receptive to change and being coached, because sometimes when (the players) get to be a little bit older, sometimes you have to put different things in to motivate them, but we have to train.”