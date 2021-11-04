Dakota Valley volleyball sweeps Parker to advance to SoDak 16 match

NORTH SIOUX CITY-- One step closer.

The Dakota Valley High School volleyball team knows that it still has a lot of work to do before it gets its shot at revenge. Twice in the past two seasons, the Panthers have advanced to the Class A state title game, only to get beaten by Sioux Falls Christian.

The Panthers have played the Chargers twice more this season and lost by scores of 3-1 and 2-0, thanks largely to the Chargers' tremendous height, with four Sioux Falls players standing at least 6-feet tall.

The Panthers took another step toward that potential rematch on Thursday night, with an easy 3-0 sweep of Parker in the Class A, Region 4 semifinals.

With that victory, Dakota Valley is just one win away from another appearance in the South Dakota State Tournament. The Panthers are eager for redemption in these playoffs.

Like every year, the road to the championship seems to go through Sioux Falls Christian.

"That is the ultimate," Dakota Valley head coach Mary Miller said. "That is where we want to be in a couple of weeks, so every day we work and try to get a little bit better, and we have. I think we have a lot more room to improve in the next couple of weeks."

The Panthers made quick work of the Pheasants in Thursday night's match, winning by set scores of 25-19, 25-20, and 25-13. Miller said that her team was expecting Parker's tall front line to be a challenge, but thanks in large part to the efforts of junior setter Logan Miller, the Panthers managed to get plenty of kills.

Logan Miller finished the night with 42 assists, while junior Jorja Van Den Hul and sophomore Sophie Tuttle led the team with 17 and 11 kills, respectively.

"I think the difference was our setter," coach Miller said. "Logan did a really nice job of moving the ball around all the hitters, so they couldn't key on just one player. We were good out of the middle, we were good out of the left side, and we were good out of the right side tonight. So that was huge."

Thursday's win was also the Panthers' final game of the season in front of their home crowd.

Once the match was over, the team celebrated and hugged at center court, after which the seniors took pictures and soaked in the atmosphere of their home gym. To senior Sammi Archer, it was a satisfying way to say goodbye.

"I thought this was a really fun game," Archer said. "I thought it was going to be a really close game, so I was a little nervous. But I thought we came out really strong, and I think our energy really helped. I thought it was a really fun last home game."

Archer finished with seven kills against Parker, while Logan Miller and Madeline Stout each had three. Miller, Tuttle, Van Den Hul and Tori Schultz all had a block in the game, while Kate Van Rooyan led the team with 15 digs and one ace.

The No. 3 seeded Panthers will play No. 14 Lakota Tech on Tuesday in the SODAK 16 game. The location and game time have not been announced.

The winner of that match will advance to the state tournament, which will begin on Nov. 18 in Rapid City, South Dakota.

They'll both have to win a few games first, but there is no doubt the Panthers are hoping for another shot at the Chargers.

Maybe the third time really is the charm.

"They're huge against us, and I guess we need to implement the shots that we did with this game," Archer said. "They're just really good at picking up balls, so we need to pick it up and work hard for that game."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0