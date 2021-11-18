Dakota Valley wins Class A quarterfinal match in three sets

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School volleyball team won in a three-set sweep over Hamlin in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, but the Panthers had to work hard to claim that sweep.

The Panthers swept the Chargers by set scores of 29-27, 25-21 and 25-15.

The first set involved a lot of back-and-forth rallies, including toward the end of the set. The first set ended when one of the Hamlin hitters tried to sneak a ball past the Panthers near the back line, but it sailed out of bounds.

The Chargers led 15-9 during the second set, and DV coach Mary Miller called a timeout to try to stop Hamlin's momentum.

It worked.

The Panthers climbed back to tie the match even even took the lead. The last two points scored in the second set came from a Jorja VanDenHul kill then a service ace from Reagan VanRooyan.

Madeline Stout had the go-ahead kill during the third set, and the Panthers didn't look back from there.

The Panthers led by as many as 12 points during the third set.

VanDenHul led the Panthers with 13 kills. She had seven kills during the first set.

Sophie Tuttle had 10 kills, while Stout had nine.

Logan Miller collected a team-high 45 assists.

Sam Archer had 16 digs.

This story will be updated.

