SHELDON, Iowa | Jazlin De Haan recorded 15 kills while leading fifth-ranked (Class 3A) MOC-Floyd Valley to a 25-9, 14-25, 25-20, 25-20 Siouxland Conference volleyball win over Sheldon Thursday night.
Setter Jadeyn Schutt supplied 30 assists and six kills as MOC-Floyd Valley (8-1) posted its fifth consecutive victory. Zoe Heemstra provided seven kills, five ace serves and nine digs.
Kierman Groendyke added nine digs for the Dutch.
NEWELL-FONDA 3, EMMETSBURG 2: Olivia Larsen supplied 14 kills, 17 digs and two ace serves as Newell-Fonda posted a 25-20, 25-6, 20-25, 22-25, 15-8 Twin Lakes Conference win over Emmetsburg Thursday night.
Ella Larsen contributed 13 kills, 20 digs and two block assists as Newell-Fonda (5-4) collected its third straight win. Megan Morenz had 12 kills.
Setters Beth Greenfield and Emma Stewart had 21 and 15 assists, respectively. Macy Sievers had 15 digs, four more than Stewart.
SOUTHEAST VALLEY 3, SIOUX CENTRAL 0: Setter Karly Boettcher dished 29 assists for Sioux Central, which fell 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 to Southeast Valley in Twin Lakes Conference action at Gowrie Thursday night.
Madison Sylvester led Sioux Central (2-4) with nine kills. Maggie Mueller topped the defense with 10 digs.