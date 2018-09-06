SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City East volleyball team swept Le Mars 25-19, 25-20, 25-13 in a non-conference match here Thursday.
East controlled the pace for most of the match, especially at the end of each set.
“We wanted to speed up the match,” said East coach Tunisia May. “That’s what we did tonight and it worked.”
The Black Raiders (8-5) had a balanced assault led by Kirstin Sykes who finished with eight kills and eight digs. Emma Harmelink recorded seven kills and Lineya Wells had six.
“I’ve always talked about those three,” said May. “If they’re scoring similarly with kills, we win usually. It’s working out. Now we’ve got Riley Donahue stepping up, so we’re looking at four or five solid hitters.”
Donahue had five kills for East and Chloe Kramer dished out 25 assists.
“They’ve got some hitters that are strong and tough to defend,” said Le Mars coach Susan Irwin.
The first two sets were close with East pulling away at the end. The first set was tied at 10-all, 13-all and 14-all, but East scored to take a 15-14 lead and never trailed the rest of the way. The Black Raiders outscored Le Mars 11-5 after being tied 14-all to win the opening game.
The second set was tied at 15-all then 19-all. East then finished on a 6-1 run to win and take a 2-0 lead.
East then dominated the third set winning 25-13. The Black Raiders raced out to a 10-5 lead then extended it to 15-9, 18-11 and 20-12.
“The thing we talked about was that third set,” said May. “Usually we let that set get away from us or the other team takes it away from us. We worked on that for two solid days. We’re not going to give up that third set. It was a mind-frame shift. I think it got through to them that the third set is important. Then you get to relax a bit. Playing five games is not good on the body.”
Pypr Stoeffler finished with 11 kills and 10 digs for Le Mars (1-3). Kady Leusink dished out 16 assists and Haylee Cooper registered 25 digs.
“We haven’t had a whole lot of competition,” said Irwin. “This is our second game (away from home). They’ve had a few more matches.”
Le Mars is also young with just two seniors on the roster.
May also noted that Le Mars hadn’t played as many matches as East.
“They’re going to get better in a couple weeks,” said May.
East hosts Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday. Le Mars hosts a tournament on Saturday with Dakota Valley, Gehlen Catholic, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Siouxland Christian and Woodbury Central in attendance.
“They were good and we’re excited to play them again,” said Irwin.