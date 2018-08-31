South Dakota
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Rivals Elk Point-Jefferson and Dakota Valley squared off in a thrilling five-set Dakota XII Conference volleyball match with the Huskies coming out with a 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 16-14 win Thursday evening in North Sioux City.
Carlie Corder had a dozen kills and five blocks to lead EP-J while Karly Marz and Katelyn Chytka had 27 and 26 digs, respectively.
Rachel Rosenquist had a match-best 17 kills to lead Dakota Valley while Rachel Wente and Tori Schultz had nine apiece. Ally Bersford had 50 assists while Jensyn Younger had 26 digs and Natalie Steffen 17 for the Panthers.
GEHLEN 3, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 0: Class 1A second-ranked Le Mars Gehlen handled Remsen St. Mary's 25-6, 25-12, 25-10 on Thursday.
The Jays got seven kills from Katie Peter added six. Anna Britt and Sydney Livermore each had 10 assists while Britt also had seven dis and three aces.
The win in their home opener improved Gehlen to 2-0 on the season.
ALTA-AURELIA 3, SIOUX CENTRAL 0: Alta-Aurelia swept Sioux Central 25-13, 25-23, 25-11 on Thursday.
Shea Lockin had 14 kills for the Warriors and Abby Kraemer had eight kills. Annika Patton had 25 assists and Sydney Stanton had seven ace serves.
Brooklyn Anderson led Sioux Central with five kills and Karly Boettcher had 14 assists.
WEST SIOUX 3, HMS 0: West Sioux picked up the five-set victory 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-5 in Hawarden on Thursday.
Payton Schwiesow had 14 kills and Tasha Peterson added seven. Emily Hulshof and Erika McKenney had 11 assists apeice and Sydney Reinking had 25 digs.
The Falcons are now 4-4 on the season.