SIOUX CITY | Jazlin De Haan and her MOC-Floyd Valley teammates listened carefully to their coach following an early-morning setback.
“She told us to wake up,” said De Haan. “It was early morning, so that was a big one. Just because we beat Sergeant Bluff, we weren’t going to beat every other team. So we have to give it our all, all of the time. She told us to go up there with intention.”
Fifth-ranked (Class 3A) MOC-Floyd Valley bounced back from a 21-8, 8-21, 15-6 loss to East to sweep each of its final four opponents at Saturday’s North Invitational. Senior setter Jadeyn Schutt and sophomore setter Carla Martinez directed a balanced attack for a squad that ended the tournament with a 4-1 record, winning a tiebreaker over teams that had similar marks, second-place North and East.
Coach Katie Boersma’s Dutch had allowed fewer points than the Stars and the Black Raiders. North finished in second place based on its 21-19, 12-21, 15-10 win over East.
“It was kind of a slow day for us,” said Boersma. “East did a good job getting us out of system and served really tough. As we picked it up the rest of the day our blocking improved. We talked about being intentional, not just blocking a spot, but blocking hitters. Then our serve receive really stepped up. Jadeyn could run whatever she wanted.”
MOC-Floyd Valley posted wins over West (21-7, 21-11), North (21-12, 21-8), Denison-Schleswig (21-13, 21-11) and MVAOCOU (21-9, 21-11). Coming off a 3-0 showing at the tournament it hosted Tuesday night which included a 17-21, 21-18, 15-12 win over No. 2 (4A) Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the Dutch vaulted in the rankings after receiving votes in the preseason ratings conducted by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Sometimes experiencing pain in the arch of her foot, Schutt (tournament totals of 47 assists, 11 digs, 8 kills, 4 blocks) directed an offense that included swings from hitters such as De Haan (29 kills, 19 digs, 3 blocks), Zoe Heemstra (16 kills, 14 ace serves, 16 digs, 4 blocks), Taryn Northem (11 kills, 9 ace serves) and Elizabeth Korver (9 kills, 4 blocks).
“What goes through my head is what would give my hitter the best option,” said Schutt. “It is tough, but it comes with reps and practice. All of our hitters do a phenomenal job. Jaz is definitely one we like to go to a lot because she’s a powerhouse hitter. We can go to any one of hitters, it doesn’t matter.”
North snapped a 4-4 tie in the third set against East on middle blocker Caitlyn Miller’s kill, then stretched its advantage on outside hitter Kylee Eickholt’s block. Setter Maeve Coughlin’s ace serve, followed by Hailey Hoogers’ tip produced an 8-4 lead and from there, three points was the closest East could come in the Stars’ 21-19, 12-21, 15-10 win.
It was one of two three-set matches for Coach Malina Ard’s Stars, which improved to 8-1 after a 21-10, 14-21, 15-8 win over Denison-Schleswig. Incidentally, the Monarchs joined MOC-Floyd Valley, North and East as 2-1 teams headed into the 30-minute lunch break.
“I’m pretty excited,” said Ard. “We played pretty well against East, but not as great against MOC. We have the potential to play against any team. We’re young and we need to be able to play at a high level every time we step on the court. We’re kind of on a little bit of a roller coaster now, so if we can get out of that and play nice and even volleyball and aggressive, we’re going to surprise some people.”
Setters Hoogers and Coughlin dished 45 and 36 assists, respectively, for North. Eickholt also provided 31 kills, eight more than Bella Arredondo. Kenidi Valladolid and Riley Zediker each recorded 22 digs while Hoogers, who recently surpassed 1,000 career assists, also contributed 16 kills, 20 digs and seven ace serves.
Lineya Wells led East (6-5) with 27 kills at the tournament while Kirstin Sykes and Emma Harmelink added 26 and 21, respectively. Setter Chloe Kramer provided 83 assists and eight ace serves while Josie Blake had 35 digs.
“A competitive tournament, that’s what we want,” said East Coach Tunisia May. “Very good teams. Our big three (Wells, Sykes, Harmelink) are starting to get a little more evened out. Today, they were all in the 20’s for kills and that’s what we want to see. We can take anybody if that happens.”
West dropped each of its five matches, but took both MVAOCOU and Denison-Scheswig to three games.