CARROLL, Iowa | Four Northwest Iowans, two coaches and two officials, are among the five who will be inducted into the 2018 Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s Volleyball Coaches and Officials Hall of Fame during a ceremony which will be held Saturday in Carroll.
Former coaches Dennis Benson (Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto) and David Waggie (East Sac County) will be recognized in an event that will take place as part of Senior All-Star weekend. Officials Rich Larson and Von Bornholtz, both of Sioux City, will also be honored.
Currently an assistant volleyball coach and an agriculture teacher at Unity Christian, Benson compiled a 598-250-41 record as Maple Valley Anthon-Oto’s coach from 1990 to 2013. He guided the Rams to state tournament berths in 1990, 1992, 1994, 2002 and 2004.
Benson, a Senior All-Star coach in 1990 and 2002, has served on the IGCA Volleyball Coaches and Officials Hall of Fame Committee since 2005. An AAU volleyball coach from 1998 to 2014, he was also a Southwest Iowa Volleyball Clinic Drill presenter for many years.
Waggie posted a 654-209-39 record as the coach at East Sac (a consolidation of Wall Lake View-Auburn and Sac City) from 1986 to 2017. He took his 2001, 2006 and 2007 teams to the state tournament. He coached 17 conference championship teams, won eight Twin Lakes Conference Coach of the Year award and was a six-time district coach of the year.
Waggie, who coached the Senior All-Stars in 2000, was awarded the Golden Plaque of Distinction from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union in 2010. A USA Volleyball club director and coach from 1997 to 2005, he also served on the IGHSAU’s volleyball advisory board from 2007 to 2011.
Larson has been a volleyball official since 1981 who has worked 17 state tournaments, including five state finals with Bornholtz, his longtime partner. A board member of the Siouxland Officials Association, Larson also officiates football and girls basketball.
A controller for the Sioux City Foundry Company who has served on the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Advisory Board, Larson has officiated state playoffs for the Iowa High School Athletic Association since 1981, including seven championship appearances. He has worked in 11 boys state basketball finals and 12 girls state basketball finals.
Bornholtz has been a volleyball official since 1981 who has worked 17 state tournaments. A presenter for IGHSAU rules meetings and clinics, Bornholtz has served as president of the Siouxland Officials Association for two different terms in 2002 and 2009.
A high school teacher for Sioux City’s Boys and Girls Home, Bornholz also officiates football and basketball and has worked in the IHSAA state football playoffs since 1981, including seven finals. He has worked IGHSAU state girls basketball tournaments 16 times, including eight finals.