Gehlen Catholic, Boyden-Hull bow out of Iowa high school state volleyball tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Gehlen Catholic High School team already made one comeback on its postseason run this fall.

The Jays nearly made it two.

The Jays were staring down the barrel of being beaten in four sets by North Tama in a Class 1A quarterfinal on Tuesday, but Gehlen Catholic forced a fifth set.

The Jays held a 10-8 lead in the set, but the RedHawks came back to win the set 15-11 at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse and move onto Wednesday’s semifinals.

Overall, the RedHawks won the match by set scores of 24-26, 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11.

Gehlen Catholic was making its 12th appearance at the state tournament in the last 13 years, and coach Mike Meyer thought that experience was going to give the Jays an advantage down the stretch.

“Our game was kind of a mixed bag,” Meyer said. “There were times where we weren’t playing well at all, and I thought there were times where I thought we battled. We just were never very consistent.”

Even though the Jays led in that fifth set by two points, the RedHawks established the tone in the final stanza.

Shae Ewoldt started out nailing the left back corner in each of the first four rallies to give her team a 4-0 lead.

“We talked about fear,” Meyer said. “It keeps you from focusing on what you need to focus on. Your mind is occupied with what is going wrong. That was a problem for us in the regional final. They openly admitted they were scared. It’s hard to deal with that as a coach. I tried not to put any more pressure than what was necessary.

“It’s hard to explain because kids are playing more volleyball now a days, but it’s just something that we’re going to have to deal with,” Meyer said. “

She was on the right side of the net and she used her big swing to sneak the ball past the Jays.

Gehlen Catholic got on the board thanks to two errors made by the RedHawks.

Gehlen then made two errors that later made the score 7-2 in favor of North Tama, but Miyah Whitehead recorded two kills to get the Jays going.

The Jays needed to get Whitehead going, as she’s the spark among the attackers.

The set was tied at 7-7 with two RedHawks errors, then Sitzmann recorded a block in front of the net, as the RedHawks again tried to sneak the ball past the girls in green and gold.

Whitehead, who had 11 kills for the Jays, had a kill and a block en route to the 10-8 lead.

“I really thought we were going to pull it out there,” Meyer said. “Then we had two or three errors where we gave points away. We had way too many of them tonight. I just thought it wasn’t our best effort. We’ll look back at the season and feel better about it later, but it’s hard right now.”

Lainey Willenbring put North Tama on top with a kill, and that gave her team an 11-10 lead.

The Jays came out in the first set and they trailed at 16-11 at one point. Meyer had to use both timeouts of the set around that point, so the Jays were on their own trying to find their own way.

Gehlen Catholic scored a couple points right after the Redhawks took a five-point lead, and eventually tied the set at 24-24.

Lauren Heying had the set-clinching kill. Heying led the Jays with 15 kills.

Sitzmann had 14 kills.

The Jays hit .139 in the fourth set, with Heying collecting four kills to force set No. 5.

Denver 3, Boyden-Hull 0: The Cyclones swept the Comets by set scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-17.

The Cyclones held the Comets to a collective .151 clip, and the Comets made 20 errors in the loss in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The highest clip of hitting for Boyden-Hull came during the first set, as it hit .188 during the first stanza.

Ellie Woelber led the Comets with 11 kills, while fellow senior Marissa Pottebaum had nine.

Macy Verhoef had eight kills.

Jewel Bergstrom had a team-high 30 assists.

