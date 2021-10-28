Gehlen Catholic volleyball advances to state with five-set win over Akron-Westfield

SIOUX CITY– The wait was long, but the reward was sweet for the Gehlen Catholic High School volleyball team on Wednesday night.

It was a match that nobody in the stands or on the court will ever forget.

Wednesday’s Class 1A, Region 1 tournament final between the No. 2 ranked Jays and Akron-Westfield at Bishop Heelan High School featured a one-hour power outage, bookended by five thrilling sets of volleyball, with the Jays coming out on top 3-2.

With the victory, Gehlen Catholic advances to the Class 1A state tournament for the fifth consecutive season. The win did not come easily.

The Jays kicked off the night with a 25-14 set one win, followed by a 25-21 victory in set two.

In set three, Akron-Westfield had pushed its way out to an 18-12 advantage, when the gymnasium suddenly went black. Moments later, the backup lights kicked in, but without the use of the scoreboard, the game was delayed for over an hour.

Despite the uncertainty and the late hour, there was never any doubt that the game would be played to completion.

“We were going to play, no matter what,” Gehlen Catholic head coach Mike Meyer said. “The state, the girls union said ‘You’ve got to finish it, no matter when you start.”

In the gym, the crowd talked under the dim lights, tossed volleyballs around, and formed a conga line on the upper level. Meanwhile, the Gehlen players retreated to the locker room to play games and keep ready for when the lights eventually came back on.

“We got really competitive, we laid down, and we tried to just keep our cool,” junior middle hitter Miyah Whitehead said. “We tried to stay in the moment, stay in the game, not let anything get affected. We were going to wait until midnight if the power wasn’t going to come back on. We just had to stay in the moment.”

The crowd roared with delight when the lights came back, and the players took the floor for mid-game warmups.

Once play resumed, the Jays went on a run to pull within a point at 22-21, and then tying it at 23-23, and 24-24. But the Westerners then scored two straight to take the set, 26-24.

Akron-Westfield then took the next set as well, 25-20, to tie the game at two sets apiece and send the Westerners crowd into hysterics.

“At that point, I was just telling them ‘Guys, you’ve got a chance to feel what it’s like to dodge a bullet tonight,” Meyer said. “Let’s just start fast. We didn’t do that in hardly any of the games, and fortunately, we did.”

The two teams battled to a 5-5 tie in set five, but the Jays then closed the game out by scoring 10 of the next 13 points to win the clinching set, 15-8.

Following the emotional finish to the game, the Gehlen crowd stormed the court in celebration.

“It’s literally the best feeling in the world,” senior libero Alyssa Kolbeck said. “That is when you realize, we worked up to this point our whole season. This is what we were working for through every practice, running every line. Just getting that last point is a big drop. You feel amazing.”

To Whitehead, losing was not something that was ever a possibility.

“We knew that we were going to make it,” Whitehead said. “We were not going to go home losers. I think that just motivated all of us. We knew what we needed to do. It may have taken two games, but we did it.”

Meyer admitted that his main feeling after the win was relief.

“I can tell you that is what I’m feeling,” Meyer said. “I think for them it is too. They know it wasn’t one of our more stellar performances, but often in regional finals the pressure just gets big. Both teams just let balls drop in sometimes. I’m a little disappointed with our kids, because I’ve got some that this is their fourth (regional final). You’d hope that would be an advantage for us.”

“Turned out it was, because we got that last game kind of going away. It was definitely a night that in my 42 years of coaching, a power outage and all that, I’d never encountered that.”

For Akron-Westfield coach Robyn Van Eldik, her main post-game emotion was pride.

The Westerners volleyball program has never made it to the state tournament before, but Van Eldik was proud of how close her team had come.

“I tell you what, I’m so proud of my girls,” Van Eldik said. “From the beginning of the season to the end of our season, we are a whole new team. They wanted it so bad. Never in the history of Akron have we ever went to state, and I’ve never had a team that has wanted it so much.”

For Akron, senior Natalie Nielsen led the team in offense with 15 kills and seven blocks, while freshman Josie Jacobs finished with 33 assists. Senior Chloe Colt finished the night with 30 digs, as the Westerners end their season with an 18-7 overall record.

Gehlen Catholic will get a week to rest before starting its Class 1A state tournament run on Tuesday at 6 p.m., against No. 7 seeded North Tama. The Jays go in as the No. 2 seed.

“Ever since freshman year, we’ve made it,” Whitehead said. “I don’t know why, but this year feels so much more special."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.