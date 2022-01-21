Gehlen Catholic volleyball coach Mike Meyer wins Iowa coach of the year honors

LE MARS, Iowa — When you’ve done something for over four decades, there’s going to be many memories made along the way.

Gehlen Catholic High School volleyball coach Mike Meyer certainly has a few, and this week, he earned another memorable moment.

The long-time Jays coach was named the Iowa Volleyball Coach of the Year, presented by the NFHS Coaches Association.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association nominated Meyer for the award.

“To me, it’s always nice when you get recognized and I just think it validates what we’ve been able to do here at Gehlen,” Meyer said. “It’s the type of award that looks at the value of production over a period of time.”

To Meyer’s point, part of the reason the national high school federation awarded Meyer with the honor was because he reached 1,000 wins over his coaching career at the high school and college ranks.

The milestone win came in mid-September. He has more than 400 wins with the Jays, as he started coaching at the Le Mars Catholic school in 2006.

After it happened, the Jays players celebrated by giving Meyer gifts and four golden balloons that spelled out the “1,000.”

One of those seniors who played for Meyer all four years was Alyssa Kolbeck. Kolbeck was proud to have played for a coach like Meyer.

“He’s always been special to us,” Kolbeck said. “Now everyone gets to see how great of a coach he is. He’s always there and reaching out to us. He’s not going to let us down. We know we always have someone there to push us.”

The milestone made Meyer reminisce about the amount of players he has coached over the years, and not just at Gehlen.

Meyer started his coaching career at Remsen St. Mary’s, and then he coached at Westmar College and Northwestern College.

Meyer believed he was involved in 10 state tournaments before turning 30. He was also an assistant softball coach at RSM.

“It’s nostalgic how lucky that I’ve had so many great players who were also great people,” Meyer said. “It’s made me pinch myself, almost. In some ways, the 1,000 is at the top of the list because it’s a culminating-type deal.

“It seems like we’ve been having a lot of nice things happen to us,” Meyer said. “It makes you want to count your blessings. None of these things happen unless you have good players who want to win as bad as you want to. Without good players, no, none of this happens.”

Meyer said he also enjoyed the former players who reached out to him after he won his 1,000th. He enjoyed hearing stories that stood out and had some flashbacks he hadn’t had in a while.

“I have several people who played for me, especially those at Northwestern who are coaches now,” Meyer said.

The season had more memories than just the 1,000th win.

The Jays won 25 matches this season, and had a No. 2 ranking by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for most of the season.

Meyer said while the wins were memorable, he’ll never forget the night the lights went out in the gym at Bishop Heelan.

The Jays were playing in a Class 1A regional final against Akron-Westfield, when a power outage in downtown Sioux City forced the lights in the building to go dark.

There was a delay that lasted for over an hour, and that hour of bonding was something that Meyer won’t soon forget.

“That’s a first and hopefully only time that I’ll have that experience,” Meyer said with a laugh.

Gehlen beat the Westerners that night, but lost in the state quarterfinals to North Tama a few days later.

