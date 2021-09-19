Gehlen Catholic wins CYO volleyball tournament at Bishop Heelan

It’s the second straight year which the Jays have won the CYO Tournament. The Jays won the 2020 event, but when they won it last year, it was their first since 1992.

“I feel really good about that,” Jays coach Mike Meyer said. “You have your ups-and-downs during a tournament like this, because it’s a long day. You play all sorts of levels of teams. When we really needed the energy against the bigger teams against Heelan and Kuemper, we played really well. I feel very happy about the day.”

Meyer said that the two main keys for the Jays on Sunday were the aggressiveness of the back row getting to the ball and how they controlled the ball throughout the matches.

Gehlen senior libero Alyssa Kolbeck — who was also on the all-tournament team — got a shoutout from Meyer.

Meyer also mentioned Jasmine Lueben as the other back row specialist who played well throughout the day on Sunday.

“They’re just really good passers,” Meyer said.

Heying and Goebel also made the all-tournament team.

Remsen St. Mary's ends the day happy