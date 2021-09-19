Gehlen Catholic wins CYO volleyball tournament at Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School volleyball team earned a key confidence boost on Sunday.
The Crusaders won their final match during the CYO Tournament against Kuemper Catholic at O’Gorman Fieldhouse, and with the victory, they placed second behind Gehlen Catholic.
Heelan dropped the first set to the Knights 21-15, and it seemed like Kuemper had the momentum needed to walk away with the No. 2 spot among the Catholic schools.
However, the Crusaders started to serve the ball a lot better, and that helped them take some of that mojo back.
“They really put the pressure on them serving-wise, and our serve-receive was very good,” heelan coach Lauren Brobst said.
The Crusaders won the second set 21-15, and then won the decisive third set 17-15.
Kuemper sophomore Frannie Glynn hit the ball long, as she tried to clip the back right corner behind the Crusaders.
That last set was back-and-forth throughout the set from the 4-4 mark.
“We just needed to play together as a team,” Crusaders senior Joslyn Verzal said. “We needed to have confidence that we needed to do this. This will be some great momentum for us coming up for our next games.”
Freshman Maliyah Hacker and Lauren LaFleur both had six kills during the win over Kuemper, while Verzal had five.
Both 6-foot-1 Hacker and 5-foot-8 Verzal were voted onto the CYO All-Tournament team.
Ava Higman led the Crusaders with eight digs.
Maddie LaFleur had 15 assists.
Grace Nelson and Kenley Meis both had three total blocks, including an unassisted block apiece.
The Crusaders went 4-1 on the day, losing to the Jays before winning their final match against Kuemper.
“We hit our mid-tournament slump, but we came out on top,”
The Jays defeated the Crusaders 25-16, 25-15.
Gehlen limited Heelan to 10 kills, and Hacker led the Crusaders with five of them.
Lauren Heying had four kills in that match, while Miyah Whitehead had two.
Whitehead was also 9-for-9 serving, and Jasmine Lubben was 8 of 9 with an ace.
Heying converted on all seven of her serves.
Cadence Goebel recorded eight assists.
Alyssa Kolbeck had nine digs while Heying had eight.
The Jays, ranked third in this week’s IGHSAU volleyball poll, also won matches over Bishop Garrigan (21-8, 21-19), Storm Lake St. Mary’s (21-12, 21-12), Kuemper (15-21, 21-19, 15-8) and Fort Dodge St. Edmond (21-13, 21-14).
It’s the second straight year which the Jays have won the CYO Tournament. The Jays won the 2020 event, but when they won it last year, it was their first since 1992.
“I feel really good about that,” Jays coach Mike Meyer said. “You have your ups-and-downs during a tournament like this, because it’s a long day. You play all sorts of levels of teams. When we really needed the energy against the bigger teams against Heelan and Kuemper, we played really well. I feel very happy about the day.”
Meyer said that the two main keys for the Jays on Sunday were the aggressiveness of the back row getting to the ball and how they controlled the ball throughout the matches.
Gehlen senior libero Alyssa Kolbeck — who was also on the all-tournament team — got a shoutout from Meyer.
Meyer also mentioned Jasmine Lueben as the other back row specialist who played well throughout the day on Sunday.
“They’re just really good passers,” Meyer said.
Heying and Goebel also made the all-tournament team.
Remsen St. Mary's ends the day happy
Remsen St. Mary's was also a participant at the CYO Tournament, but the Hawks weren't having a good day until the very end.
The Hawks hadn't won any of their matches, and they were missing a starter.
And, since they were down one girl, Hawks coach Stacy Bunkers switched their system from a 6-2 to a 5-1.
The Hawks had gone through practices being in a 5-1, but it hasn't been used in a match.
Bunkers thought the Hawks adjusted well, and they closed out the day beating Garrigan 21-14, 21-13. Garrigan lost all five matches.
"It was great to great teams and it's fun to play against other Catholic teams," Bunkers said. "We were thrown in a whole different situation ... they are really adjusting to change. They adjusted really well. I was up to trying some new things, and put them in different spots."