Clean sheet: Sioux City S.C. East doesn't allow Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson a point 3-0

Sioux City S.C. East sent Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 3-0 decision on September 20 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.
Recently on September 6 , Sioux City S.C. East squared off with South Sioux City in a volleyball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.