NORTH SIOUX CITY — Logan Miller juggled an extraordinarily busy schedule during her career at Dakota Valley High School.

Seasons often overlapped for the multi-sports athlete. This spring, for instance, the senior split time with the school's softball and track and field teams while also playing with her club volleyball team.

"For a month or two, I had track practice right after school, then I jumped to softball, then I had dinner and then I jumped into volleyball," she said. "I was able to get some studying in too. So, I really worked on my time management."

Her efficient planning paid off in the classroom and on the field. The valedictorian of her class, Miller achieved a 4.0 grade point average while honing her athletic skills to become one of the state's best volleyball and softball performers, earning a chance to play both sports at Northwestern College.

In her final high school season, Miller helped lead the Panthers to berths in the state volleyball and softball tournaments and qualified for the state track meet in two relays.

In recognition of her achievements, the Journal today honors Miller as its 2023 Female Metro Athlete of the Year.

GROWING UP WITH THE GAME

Logan's parents, Scott and Mary Miller, longtime coaches for softball and volleyball, respectively, exposed her to the two sports at an early age. When Mary Miller was head volleyball coach at Briar Cliff University, she brought her three-day-old infant with her to a recruiting meeting at the Sioux City college.

A young Logan soaked up the ins and outs of volleyball as she watched countless practices and matches at Briar Cliff and Bishop Heelan High School, where her mom later coached.

I had a lot of great role models," Logan Miller said. "Being around the game a lot, I picked up a lot of things that players don't usually pick up until their high school or even college years. I think that really helped me to advance as an athlete."

At age nine, Logan tried out and made a club volleyball team for girls a year older. In seventh grade at Heelan, she played on the eighth-grade team because the school didn't have a separate team for seventh graders.

During the summer before her eighth grade year, Logan went to a specialized camp for setters at the University of Nebraska, where she caught the attention of legendary Huskers head coach John Cook.

"He walked by her and said ‘Hey, nice jump set,’” Mary Miller recalled last fall. “Since then, I think she figured out ‘Hey, I'm doing something at a high level at a very early age.”

“I already had been jump-setting, but when he complimented me on that, that sort of validated my experience and technique as a player,” Logan Miller recalled. “And it sort of freaked me out as well, because he's such a big influence on the volleyball world.”

Trademark jump set

In 2019, Mary Miller moved on to become the head volleyball coach at Dakota Valley. In her freshman year that fall, Logan Miller played behind Ally Beresford. while watching and learning from the Panthers' four-year starting setter.

Logan Miller took over the next year, developing into one of the state’s top setters, putting constant pressure on opposing defenses. On about 90 percent of the balls passed to her, she deploys a jump set, a technique she first began using at age 11.

"Besides the physical talent of being able to jump serve, she makes excellent decisions on where to put the ball," Mary Miller said. "She’s got a grasp of the game that is very high level."

Her athletic ability and technique regularly keeps middle blockers from guessing about the location of a potential attack.

"She gets her feet set to the ball and puts her body in a position that you can’t tell where the ball is going," Mary Miller said. "For middle blockers trying to read the setter, it’s just about impossible because she holds that stance in midair so you can't tell if she’s going to front set or back set. She’s so strong that she can hold that position while she’s in the air."

Miller, a two-time first-team all-state selection, was named to the All-Tournament team in each of the last three Class A state tournaments. After dropping their quarterfinal match against eventual state champion Sioux Falls Christian, the Panthers bounced back to claim fifth place in last fall's tournament.

In her senior season, she also was named MVP of the Dakota XII Conference after dishing out 968 assists, or 9.4 per set, while also contributing 49 ace serves, 80 kills and 216 digs. The banner season raised her career totals to 2,678 assists, 509 digs and 215 kills.

Triple-threat lefty

Until her senior year, Logan Miller played on a travel softball team in Sioux Falls. After the South Dakota High School Activities Association added softball as a sanctioned sport, she joined Dakota Valley's team for the first time this spring.

From the leadoff spot, Miller sparked an offense that averaged nearly 11 runs per game and finishing 17-10, advancing to the semifinals of the inaugural Class A state tournament, losing to eventual state champion West Central.

A first-time all-state selection, Miller batted over .700 for most of the season, finishing with a .633 average and an eye-popping .710 on base percentage.

As the leadoff batter, she drew 21 walks, scored 50 runs and stole 23 bases while also showing power with 14 doubles, six triples, two home runs and 27 RBIs.

"She’d either get on with her speed, or, if you were silly enough to crowd her at the plate, she’d rip a double or a triple. She’d hit it in the gap and go flying," Dakota Valley head coach T.C. Weinandt said.

"We went as she went. If Logan got on, she scored."

A left-handed hitter, Logan Miller describes herself as a "triple-threat lefty," a technique she learned from her dad at an early age.

"I'm slapping. I'm bunting. I'm driving. I'm always keeping the defense on edge," Logan Miller said.

Her adept bunting and blazing speed produced many of her 28 singles.

"It takes a lot of decision making to put the bunt exactly where I need it," she said.

Weinandt said Miller has the skills to play multiple positions, from centerfield to catcher. He put her at shortstop, a position she seems most likely to play at Northwestern.

At short, Miller showcased her canon of an arm, speed to get to balls hit in the hole, and ability to get to slow rollers in time to throw out the runner at first.

"She took away a lot of base hits throwing off of one leg," Weinandt said.

Next stop: Orange City

The week before the state softball tournament began, Logan Miller competed in the state track meet, running on Dakota Valley's 4x100-meter and sprint medley relay teams. In her junior year, she qualified in four events at the state track meet in Sioux Falls.

A week after the Panthers finished in fourth place at the state softball tourney, Miller started playing for Yankton Fury Red, a travel team that advanced to the South Dakota USA Softball Youth Fastpitch Tournament last month.

Now, she is preparing for her freshman volleyball season this fall at Northwestern College. During the recruiting process, she focused on playing volleyball and softball at a nearby Great Plains Athletic Conference school, pointing to the league's recent success in NAIA national tournaments.

"I did get some looks from some higher division colleges, but really influenced my decision was feeling at home at Northwestern," she said. "The atmosphere, whether it was the people who were super nice and welcoming on campus or the atmosphere at practices, where everyone was competitive and intense. I really liked that. So Northwestern was a perfect fit for me."

Weinandt said he has no doubt Miller will be successful at the next level, citing to her strong work effort and willinging to continue to learn how to get better.

“She's a student of the game. She was always willing to listen and take feedback," he said. "I love a kid like that.”

