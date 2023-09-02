The Bishop Heelan volleyball team swept three matches Saturday to win the Glenwood tournament.
The Crusaders beat Red Oak (21-8, 21-11), Stanton (21-10, 21-11) and Underwood (21-11, 21-11).
Below are more scores involving area teams for the last week: Aug. 29-Sept. 2.
NORTHWEST IOWA
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Alta-Aurelia 3-Newell-Fonda 2 (21-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17, 16-14)
Cherokee Washington 2-LeMars 1 (18-21, 21-15, 15-8)
Cherokee Washington 2-Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 (21-15, 18-21, 15-7)
Cherokee Washington 2-Sheldon 0 (21-8, 21-10)
East Sac County 2-Coon Rapids-Bayard 0 (25-12, 25-18)
East Sac County 2-IKM-Manning 0 (11-25, 14-25)
Emmetsburg 1-Storm Lake St. Mary's 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-10)
Estherville Lincoln Central 2-Okoboji 0 (21-17, 21-7)
Estherville Lincoln Central 2-Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 (21-17, 21-11)
Estherville Lincoln Central 2-West Bend-Mallard 0 (21-12, 21-16)
Gehlen Catholic 3-Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-14)
Hinton 3-South O'Brien 0 (25-5, 25-14, 25-9)
LeMars 2-Sheldon 0 (21-11, 21-12)
MOC-Floyd Valley 2-LeMars 0 (21-15, 21-17)
MOC-Floyd Valley 2-Spencer 0 (21-10, 21-10)
MVAOCOU 3-Kingsley-Pierson 1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 25-10)
Okoboji 2-Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 (21-17, 21-17)
Pocahontas Area 3-Sioux Central 0 (29-27, 25-21, 25-16)
Remsen St. Mary's 3-Akron-Westfield 1 (25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23)
Ridge View 3-Woodbury Central 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-13)
River Valley 3-Westwood 2 (25-14, 27-25, 17-25, 17-25, 15-12)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-MOC-Floyd Valley 0 (21-13, 21-17)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-Spencer 0 (21-7, 21-13)
Sibley-Ocheyedan 2-West Bend-Mallard 0 (21-16, 21-9)
Sioux City East 3-Sioux City North 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-19)
Sioux City West 3-Council Bluffs Jefferson 1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18)
Spencer 2-Sheldon 1 (14-21, 21-19, 16-14)
West Bend-Mallard 2-Okoboji 1 (12-21, 21-14, 15-5)
West Monona 3-OABCIG 0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-15)
West Sioux 3-Harris-Lake Park 0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-22)
Thursday, Aug. 31
Alta-Aurelia 3-Sioux Central 0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-16)
Boyden-Hull 2-Akron-Westfield 0 (21-13, 21-16)
Boyden-Hull 2-Rock Valley 0 (21-11, 21-9)
Boyden-Hull 2-Spirit Lake 0 (22-20, 21-15)
Cherokee Washington 3-Emmetsburg 0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-15)
East Sac County 3-Pocahontas Area 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-22)
GTRA 3-Storm Lake St. Mary's 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-7)
MMCRU 3-Kingsley-Pierson 2 (17-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19, 15-13)
MOC-Floyd Valley 2-Sioux City East 1 (21-18, 18-21, 15-12)
MVAOCOU 3-Missouri Valley 2 (15-25, 25-18, 11-25, 25-18, 16-14)
Newell-Fonda 3-Southeast Valley 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-18)
Rock Valley 2-Akron-Westfield 1 (21-19, 19-21, 15-7)
Rock Valley 2-Spirit Lake 0 (21-16, 21-16)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-LeMars 2 (21-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-16, 15-5)
Sioux City East 2-Sioux City North 0 (21-17, 24-22)
Sioux City North 2-MOC-Floyd Valley 1 (11-21, 21-18, 15-13)
Spirit Lake 2-Akron-Westfield 0 (21-19, 21-19)
West Lyon 2-Murray County Central 0 (25-13, 25-23)
Western Christian 2-MOC-Floyd Valley 1 (16-21, 21-15, 15-8)
Western Christian 2-Sioux City East 0 (21-17, 21-9)
Western Christian 2-Sioux City North 0 (21-14, 21-18)
Saturday, Sept. 2
Algona 2-Spirit Lake 0 (21-18, 21-16)
Algona 2-Storm Lake 0 (21-17, 21-8)
Bishop Heelan 2-Red Oak 0 (21-8, 21-11)
Bishop Heelan 2-Stanton 0 (21-10, 21-11)
Bishop Heelan 2-Underwood 0 (21-11, 21-11)
East Sac County 2-Ar-We-Va 0 (21-9, 21-5)
East Sac County 2-West Monona 0 (21-15, 21-17)
Estherville Lincoln Central 2-Algona 1 (19-21, 21-16, 15-11)
Estherville Lincoln Central 2-Lake Mills 0 (21-14, 21-17)
Estherville Lincoln Central 2-Spirit Lake 0 (21-18, 21-16)
Lake Mills 2-Spirit Lake 0 (22-20, 21-18)
Sioux Center 2-Algona 1 (21-12, 19-21, 15-9)
Sioux Center 2-Estherville Lincoln Central 0 (21-14, 21-17)
Sioux Center 2-Lake Mills 1 (12-21, 21-13, 16-14)
Sioux Center 2-Spirit Lake 1 (19-21, 21-18, 15-4)
Sioux Center 2-Storm Lake 0 (21-9, 21-17)
Spirit Lake 2-Storm Lake 1 (22-20, 11-21, 15-9)
Westwood 2-East Sac County 1 (24-22, 17-21, 15-13)
NORTHEAST NEBRASKA
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Battle Creek def. Wakefield, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 26-24 (3-1)
Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 (3-0)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18 (3-1)
Homer def. Walthill, 25-4, 25-10, 25-18 (3-0)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Ponca, 19-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-15 (3-1)
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Pender, 26-24, 25-21, 25-12 (3-0)
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-19 (2-0)
Osmond def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18 (2-1)
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-11 (2-0)
St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-16, 25-14 (2-0)
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 26-28, 25-19, 25-7 (3-1)
Tri County def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 (3-0)
West Point-Beemer def. Boone Central, 27-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22 (3-1)
Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-21, 25-10 (3-0)
Thursday, Aug. 31
Archbishop Bergan def. Pender, 25-8, 25-19 (2-0)
Crofton def. Wynot, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 (2-1)
Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22 (2-1)
Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-22, 25-21 (2-0)
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23 (2-1)
Hartington-Newcastle def. Crofton, 25-16, 25-22 (2-0)
Homer def. Ponca, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18 (2-1)
Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 21-25, 25-11 (2-1)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-8, 25-8, 25-9 (3-0)
Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14 (3-0)
Oakland-Craig def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-10 (2-0)
Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-20 (2-0)
Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 27-25, 25-12, 25-23 (3-0)
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-11 (2-0)
Tri County Northeast def. Ponca, 26-24, 25-21 (2-0)
Wakefield def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 25-20, 25-21 (2-0)
Wakefield def. Tekamah-Herman, 26-24, 25-8 (2-0)
Wausa def. Winside, 25-16, 25-17 (2-0)
West Point-Beemer def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-13, 25-15 (2-0)
Wisner-Pilger def. Wayne, 26-24, 25-20 (2-0)
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-15 (2-0)
Saturday, Sept. 2
Bishop Neumann def. Cedar Catholic, 25-27, 25-20, 25-21 (2-1)
Bishop Neumann def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)
Cedar Catholic def. David City, 30-28, 25-20 (2-0)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-5 (2-0)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-23 (2-0)
Norfolk Catholic def. David City, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)
Oakland-Craig def. Archbishop Bergan, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20 (2-1)
Oakland-Craig def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 25-19 (2-0)
Pierce def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-21 (2-0)
Pierce def. Scotus Central Catholic, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12 (2-1)
Platteview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 25-18 (2-0)
Platteview def. Pierce, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11 (2-1)
Scotus Central Catholic def. Cedar Catholic, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20 (2-1)
Tekamah-Herman def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-10 (2-0)
Tekamah-Herman def. Pender, 25-9, 25-8 (2-0)
Wakefield def. Oakland-Craig, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)
Wayne def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-17, 25-23 (2-0)
Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15 (2-1)
Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15 (2-1)
SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 26-24, 25-19, 25-18
Baltic def. Beresford, 25-7, 25-12, 25-6
Harrisburg def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-17, 25-5
Thursday, Aug. 31
Alcester-Hudson def. Gayville-Volin High School, 26-24, 27-25, 25-18
Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-17, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20