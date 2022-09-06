Ministry of defense: Sioux City S.C. East blanks South Sioux City 3-0

Sioux City S.C. East's defense was a brick wall that stopped South Sioux City cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory in a Nebraska girls volleyball matchup on September 6.
The last time Sioux City S.C. East and South Sioux City played in a 3-0 game on September 7, 2021. Click here for a recap
