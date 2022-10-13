Papillion-La Vista baffles Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 3-0

Papillion-La Vista's defense kept Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 3-0 decision in a Nebraska girls volleyball matchup on October 13.
