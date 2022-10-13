 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Papillion-La Vista baffles Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 3-0

Papillion-La Vista's defense kept Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 3-0 decision in a Nebraska girls volleyball matchup on October 13.

Last season, Papillion-La Vista and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off on October 14, 2021 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 29, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.

