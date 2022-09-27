 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Score no more: Sioux City S.C. West's defense breaks down Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 3-0

No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Sioux City S.C. West as it controlled Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup.

In recent action on September 20, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off against Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. West took on Storm Lake on September 15 at Storm Lake High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

