Score no more: Sioux City S.C. West's defense breaks down Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 3-0

No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Sioux City S.C. West as it controlled Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup.
In recent action on September 20, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off against Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. West took on Storm Lake on September 15 at Storm Lake High School. Click here for a recap
