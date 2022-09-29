Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic secures a win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3-2

Riding a wave of production, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic surfed over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3-2 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High on September 29 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.
Recently on September 20, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln squared off with Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a volleyball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.