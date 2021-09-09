 Skip to main content
Sioux City S.C. West manhandles South Sioux City 3-1
Sioux City S.C. West showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering South Sioux City 3-1 during this Nebraska girls high school volleyball game.

Recently on August 26 , Sioux City S.C. West squared up on Elk Point-Jefferson in a volleyball game . For more, click here.

