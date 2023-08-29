Sioux City S.C. West knocked off Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 2-1 for an Iowa girls volleyball victory at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson squared off on Oct. 18, 2022 at Sioux City West.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.